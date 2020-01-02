Doja Cat To Perform At The 2020 AVN Awards

(AllHipHop News) Following last year’s performance by Cardi B, Los Angeles rapper/singer Doja Cat is set to be the musical guest at the 2020 AVN Awards. The "Oscars of porn" will take place on January 25 at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.

“I’m so proud that we are able to feature another female musical artist at AVN Awards,” says AVN president Tony Rios. “The response last year was overwhelming not only because it was Cardi B but because it was our first woman. We know that Doja Cat will take the performance to the next level and astound our audience with her unique performance style.”

Doja Cat caught the public's attention with her viral hit “Mooo!” in 2018. She released her second studio album, Hot Pink, on November 7, 2019. The project included contributions from Tyga, Gucci Mane, and Smino.

“I’m honored and excited to be the second woman ever to perform at the AVN Awards,” says Doja. “We’ve got something special planned for you all. Can’t wait!”