AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Dojo Cats Remains Defiant Over Racism Allegations

AllHipHop Staff

Rap star Doja Cat is refusing to let anyone cancel her after some old racist videos went viral.

(AllHipHop News) Doja Cat has insisted she's "here to stay" following allegations she made racist remarks in the past.

The "Say So" hitmaker was previously the victim of a social media campaign to have her "canceled", with the hashtag #DojaCatIsOverParty trending on Twitter.

While she denied ever making the remarks and insisted she's "sorry to everyone that I offended", after footage of a Tinychat video, which appeared to show her featuring in an alt-right group, emerged online last month, fans once again brought up the controversy during an Instagram Live chat this week.

As viewers began writing “we ain’t forget,” alluding to allegations of racist comments she’d previously made, in the comments section, she fired: “B**ch, all the people saying ‘we ain’t forget.’ B##ch, good. Don’t forget.

"‘Cause that’s my plan, is for you not to forget motherf##ker. I’m here to stay. I’ll make sure you remember,” she said to the camera during her stream, before going back to dancing to music.

The star has since made it clear her career is her main priority, and this week released the new single Unisex Freestyle on Soundcloud, and also shared a preview of the music video for her official new single, Like That, which is out Friday. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lil Yachty Responds To Reports He Crashed His Ferrari

The Georgia-based rapper is said to be okay.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

IdaWallace

Noname Apologizes For J. Cole Response "Song 33" Causing A Distraction

The Chicago wordsmith says she's donating her portion of earnings from the song to mutual aid funds.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Lovewakeup

DaBaby Teases Release Of "Rockstar" Music Video Featuring Roddy Ricch

It looks like the two 2020 Hip Hop MVP candidates linked up.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Eminem Addresses Dissing Revolt In Leaked "Bang" Verse

The Shady Records head wants to turn the situation in a "different direction."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Diddy's Revolt Network Fires Back At Eminem

The media company says it wants to focus back on "our" movement.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Kpaa

Kid Cudi Proposes Starting His Own "Positive" Podcast

Would you tune in to hear "The Scotts" hitmaker chat with his friends and fans?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Hip-Hop Legend Tim Westwood Denies Preying On Young Black Female Fans

Tim Westwood was forced to issue a statement after an anonymous user claimed the legendary Hip-Hop DJ had a thing for young black women.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Runninjewelz

Will Smith Faces Lawsuit Over ‘King Richard’ Biopic About Venus & Serena Williams’ Father

The litigants are calling for "an injunction requiring all profits for any project using the Richard Williams Rights to be placed in trust for Plaintiffs’ benefit.”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Mathew Knowles Warns Men About Breast Cancer

Mathew Knowles opens up on his battle with breast cancer after health scare.

AllHipHop Staff