Donald Glover Hosting Virtual Table Read With "Community" Co-Stars

AllHipHop Staff

Donald Glover and the cast of "Community" will host a virtual table read this month.

(AllHipHop News) Donald Glover is reuniting with his Community co-stars for a virtual table read, marking his first Community cast event since leaving the show.

According to Vulture, the two-time Emmy winner, who played Troy Barnes in the NBC sitcom, will join his former co-stars for a virtual table read of an episode from the show, as well as a special Q&A session, on May 18.

Glover will be joined by castmates Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, and creator Dan Harmon as they revisit the show, about a study group of unlikely friends at a community college, which ended in 2015 after a six-year run.

The only member of the original cast who won't return is Chevy Chase, who once reportedly told Glover: "People think you’re funnier because you’re black."

For the reunion, the cast will be reading season five, episode four, Cooperative Polygraphy, which takes place after the death Chase's character Pierce Hawthorne, and was the second-to-last episode Glover would appear in before his character exited the show.

The table read will stream live at 5 pm ET on the Community YouTube page, raising money for Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Food, both of which are involved in Covid-19 relief efforts to provide meals to first responders and vulnerable communities across the U.S.

The cast most recently reunited last November, without both Glover and Chase, for Vulture Festival.

