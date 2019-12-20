Donald Glover Named Creative Consultant For Andrew Yang's Presidential Campaign

(AllHipHop News) Businessman Andrew Yang was one of the seven candidates that took part in last night's Democratic debate on CNN. Before taking the stage at Loyola Marymount University, Yang met with musician/actor Donald "Childish Gambino" Glover earlier in the day.

The Grammy and Emmy winner endorsed Yang and hosted a pop-up fundraising event for the Venture for America founder on Thursday afternoon. Attendees were able to purchase exclusive "Donald Glover x Andrew Yang" merchandise with proceeds going towards the 44-year-old entrepreneur's presidential campaign.

"Had a blast with Donald Glover today! Big thanks to everyone who came out in L.A.!" tweeted Yang. In addition, Glover was formally named as a creative consultant for the Yang 2020 political team.

Andrew Yang has made headway in the Democratic race with his signature policy, a "Freedom Dividend." He is advocating for a $1,000-per-month universal basic income for all United States citizens that are 18 or older.

The Yang Gang is not the only 2020 presidential campaign to get backing from a Hip Hop artist. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has picked up public endorsements from Killer Mike, Cardi B, T.I., Lil Yachty, and Vic Mensa.

According to the latest Real Clear Politics average of national polls, former Vice President Joe Biden (27.8%) still leads all candidates in the Democratic field. Sanders is in second place (19.3%), and Yang is currently tied for sixth place (3.3%) with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.