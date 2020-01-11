Donald Glover's Hit Series "Atlanta" Isn't Returning Until Next Year

(AllHipHop News) Donald Glover's hit FX series "Atlanta" won't be returning to screens until next year.

The comedy-drama TV show's second series last aired in May 2018, and FX's CEO John Landgraf explained at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour on Thursday (January 9th) a third season won't debut until January 2021.

He said seasons three and four of the show will film back-to-back, and noted, "Some of our best shows didn't air (in 2019)," also referencing Fargo and American Crime Story, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, it's not all bad news for Atlanta fans, as Landgraf insisted the show will continue to run "as long as Donald wants to make it."

Atlanta, also starring Brian Tyree Henry, portrays two cousins navigating the Atlanta rap scene to improve their lives and the lives of their families.