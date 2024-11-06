Donald Trump Declares “Magnificent” Victory In Election Night Address 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump has declared himself the winner of the Presidential election, calling his campaign “a movement like no one has ever seen before.”

Donald Trump is claiming a “magnificent victory” in the Presidential election after taking a series of swing states.

Although votes in key states are still being counted, Trump declared himself the victor during an address to supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in the early hours of Wednesday morning (November 6).

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president,” Trump began. “This was a movement like no one has ever seen before,” he added. “Frankly, I believe this was the greatest political movement of all time.”

Trump told supporters at his victory party that he would “fight for you and your family and your future,” and “help our country heal.”

At the time of writing, Trump was just three electoral college votes away from the 270 needed for victory. He took key battleground states, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, with results soon expected in Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

NBC News reported Trump was also leading in the popular vote by nearly 5 million votes at 2:30 a.m. ET and the Republican candidate claimed it as another win.

“Winning the popular vote was very nice,” he said. “It’s a great feeling of love.”

Trump wasted no time in addressing his planned illegal immigration crackdown.

“We are going to have to seal up those borders,” he added. “We have to let them come back in, but they have to come back in legally.”

Trump also invited his running mate, JD Vance, on stage to address the crowd.

“Mr. President, I appreciate you allowing me to join you on this incredible journey,” Vance stated. “I think we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America.”