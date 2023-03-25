Donald Trump Supporters Say D.A. Alvin Bragg Faked Suspicious Powdery Envelope Like Jussie Smollett

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Supporters of President Trump claim Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg may have faked a crime against himself like Jussie Smollett! Read more!

An unremarkable Friday in Lower Manhattan quickly turned tense when a suspicious envelope addressed to District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrived at the Manhattan DA’s office mailroom, located at 80 Centre St.

Court officials confirmed that the envelope, marked “Alvin,” had been sent via the US Postal Service and contained a suspicious white powder. The postmark indicated that the package had originated from Florida.

Upon discovering the envelope, emergency personnel was immediately alerted and dispatched to the scene to address the potential threat.

A law enforcement source revealed that the envelope contained a note with the menacing message, “Alvin – I’ll kill you.”

The threat was directed at DA Alvin Bragg as he deliberates over whether to proceed with an indictment against former President Donald Trump for alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Officials at the scene carefully examined the envelope and its contents, ultimately deeming them “non-hazardous,” according to Fox News.

As a result, no evacuation orders were issued, and those in the building were able to resume their activities. Police arrived at the scene shortly after 12 p.m. to investigate the incident and collect information that might help identify the sender of the threatening package.

In the meantime, former President Trump took to Truth Social sharing an article about Bragg accompanied by an image of himself holding a baseball bat, with a frightened-looking DA Bragg raising his hand defensively.

Trump later referred to Bragg as a “degenerate psychopath,” threatening “death & destruction” if he were to be charged with a crime.

Despite Trump’s initial claim that he would be arrested on Tuesday and his encouragement for supporters to “protest!” grand jury proceedings have since concluded for the week, and any potential indictment won’t be coming until Monday at the earliest.

In the aftermath of the suspicious package incident, some Twitter users have suggested that Bragg may have staged the threat against himself, much like the case of actor Jussie Smollett, who was convicted of fabricating a hate crime against himself in 2019 and blaming Trump supporters.

These users are raising questions about the authenticity of the threat, speculating that it could be a ploy to garner sympathy or attention more attention to Bragg in the ongoing legal saga involving former President Trump.

While there is no evidence to support these claims, the comparisons between the two incidents have fueled online discussions and debates about the veracity of such threats against public figures and the potential consequences of falsifying a crime.

First thing you my mind was that someone on the Left sent this to stir up more condemnation of the Right. Its either that or Alvin is taking cues from Jussie Smollett — Sarah C (@dragonfly217) March 25, 2023

Jussie Smollett mailed a package to Bragg. — LeftoverTacos (@LeftyCosta) March 25, 2023

I suspect Jussie Smollett. https://t.co/5WDiBd4z70 — Ira Gould (@IraGould12) March 25, 2023

This lunatic couldn’t come through with his fake indictment of Donald Trump, so now he’s trying to Jussie Smollett himself.. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uORVAILRjy — David Kirkland (@TheDKJR) March 25, 2023



Jussie Smollett gave him advice — @XOTINYX (@XOTINYX1) March 24, 2023

Jussie Smollett strikes again🤣🤣🤣 — @beankraut (@beankraut) March 24, 2023

False flag again. Someone's trying to out-Jussie Smollett Jussie Smollett, because of the backlash. — hheck099 (@hheck099) March 24, 2023

Jussie Smollett 2.0 — James Bugatti (@jamesbugatti1) March 24, 2023

Nobody’s buying Democrats’ accusations that MAGA Country is behind Bragg’s white-powered letter. Stinks of the Jussie Smollett and Bubba Wallace hoaxes. You can only cry wolf so many times. — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 (@LivePDDave1) March 24, 2023

I will bet if they find the real culprit that it will be a Jussie Smollett. A radical leftist activist looking to frame a crime on conservatives — Keith Hendricks (@fishtownfreak) March 24, 2023

I'll take "Who is Jussie Smollett" for $200, Alex😂 — RennieLawyer (@RVFLawyer) March 24, 2023

Jussie Smollett chapter 2 — PointGard0191 (@PGard0191) March 24, 2023

I heard that Jussie Smollett was Alvin’s cousin, so….. — Henri Renee Ultra MAGA (@Henri53803569) March 24, 2023



Jussie smollett jr pic.twitter.com/F24PyAgxiY — sir Riley (@SirRiley3986) March 24, 2023

Alvin probably sent it to himself. He got instructions from Jussie Smollett on how to fake an attack. — Lynn Jones (@LJones3029BC) March 24, 2023

Was the return address to Jussie Smollett, and did it say, "this is MAGA country"? — TriggerWarning (@SumDWGuy) March 24, 2023