Doug E. Fresh & More Celebs Appear In HPPH's COVID-19 Public Service Announcement

The Hip Hop Public Health organization's Honorary Board Member is helping to teach kids the importance of handwashing.

(AllHipHop News) As of press time, more than 614,000 people in the United States have been confirmed as testing positive for the COVID-19. The nation's death toll from the pandemic has surpassed 26,000.

Health and government officials continue to persuade the public to stay at home as much as possible, remain at least six feet away from others, and regularly wash their hands. Many celebrities have also used their platform to bring awareness to the methods of protection from coronavirus.

Hip Hop legend Doug E. Fresh and the Hip Hop Public Health joined forces to present the "20 Seconds or More" public service announcement. The musical PSA provides information to children and families on how to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Additional celebs such as Ashanti, Michael Blackson, Cedric The Entertainer, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Joseph "Rev Run" Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Rasheed Wallace, Pete Rock, Chuck D, Monie Love, Tori Kelly, Big Daddy Kane, Jordin Sparks, Toya Johnson, Teddy Riley, Charlamagne Tha God, Dr. Oz, LisaRaye McCoy, Bill Bellamy, and Kelly Price made cameos in the video.

Doug E. Fresh co-wrote the "20 Seconds or More" song with Artie Green and Gerry Gunn. Hip Hop Public Health founder/president Dr. Olajide Williams supplied medical oversight for the record which is now available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.