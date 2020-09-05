Dr. Dre Accused Of Violence In All Out "War" With Estranged Wife

Dr. Dre's high stakes divorce with his estranged wife has become increasingly bitter as the couple fights over an $800 million fortune.

(AllHipHop News) Abuse allegations have emerged in the ongoing divorce saga between Dr. Dre and Nicole Young.

Dre's ex-wife Nicole Young maintains that the Hip-Hop producer still has violent outbursts with women.

According to new legal documents filed by Young’s attorney, over the couple's 24-year-marriage, Dre not only admitted to being physically violent towards women but inflicted emotional damage by yelling at his wife too.

She contends that the former N.W.A. rapper had “extreme coercive control over her” and demonstrated “domineering” behavior.

Nicole Young recalled that Dre threw her out of their Brentwood Mansion during one drunken rant.

"Andre, who was intoxicated, told me that he wanted me to leave our (Brentwood) residence. He started yelling at me, "F##k you. F##k you. Get the F##k out. Get the F##k out. Go to Malibu," Nicole Young said.

The next day she claims that "Andre was still angry at me" and sent her text messages that said among many other things, "Do not spend one more cent...Period...You can't be mean and disrespectful and spend my hard-earned money. F##k that!!!

"Andre told me that he committed to improving our marriage. He stated that he would attend couples therapy with me and stop drinking, something he had also promised on March 19, 2020. However, it was not long before he showed he could not keep these promises."

Nicole Young filed for the divorce on April 1 and is asking for a judge to grant her part of Dre's $800 million fortune.

Since then, Young claimed Dre has sent more threatening text messages, like "If you allow [your attorneys] to disrespect me, dig into my personal business, that means War!!! And there's no coming back from that..."

The latest filing quoted her as saying, “While talented, Andre's personal life was turbulent and violent and was marred by encounters with law enforcement, incarceration, and physical and emotional abuse against women."

It is this type of abuse that was in play when he proposed the disputed prenuptial agreement.

Nicole Young said she signed the prenup "under extreme duress consistent with the pattern of coercive control in the relationship that existed before the wedding date."

She likened this persuasion to feeling as having the same intimidating force as having "a gun to one's head."

Dr. Dre has had other allegations of abuse towards women.

Michel'le produced an entire made for TV movie about her life, which included a story about the time Dre broke her nose.

And he has confessed to throwing TV host/journalist Dee Barnes through a bathroom door and tossing her down a flight of step in 199x.

Over 25 years later, Dre seemed remorseful stating to the New York Times, “I apologize to the women I’ve hurt … I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives.”