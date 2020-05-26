Dr. Dre And Jimmy Iovine's New High School Aiming To Mold Geniuses

Super-producer Dr. Dre and music mogul Jimmy Iovine have some serious goals for their $70 Million Los Angeles Academy

(AllHipHop News) Rap icon Dr. Dre and his longtime business partner Jimmy Iovine are hoping their new Los Angeles high school will produce future geniuses, who encourage others to stay in school.

The brains behind the Beats Electronics tech company teamed up with Apple founder Steve Jobs' widow, Laurene, to launch the Iovine and Young Hall, where students can earn a unique degree in arts, technology and the business of innovation, last year and they both have very high hopes for the place.

"We’re starting it right outside of USC (University of Southern California)," music mogul Iovine told GQ, "and it’s for that (inner city) neighborhood. And it’s going to be free.

"We want to give underrated kids an edge. We want to market our high school, we want to make it appealing for kids to stay in school and learn. Most don’t want to be there."

The musicians endowed USC with $70 million to create the academy back in 2013 and announced they had found a permanent site in Los Angeles four years later.

They officially opened the place in October.

Iovine told Billboard magazine at the time, "It's so awesome, we're really very excited about it. Every day that passes, in technology and media, it seems more and more necessary that we need young people to fill jobs that are fluent in both languages, technology, and the arts."