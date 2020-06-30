AllHipHop
Dr. Dre And Wife Divorcing After Two Decades Of Marriage

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Dr. Dre and his longtime wife Nicole Young are parting ways.

(AllHipHop News) After 24 years of marriage, it is being reported that famed producer Dr. Dre and his wife, Nicole Young, have filed for divorce.

The two were married in May of 1996 and have been idolized as one of those perfect Hip-Hop couples that should be admired.

However, on Monday various reports were made stating that the couple was calling it quits and dissolving their union citing irreconcilable differences.

Dre, whose real name is Andrew Young is a six-time Grammy winner, who Forbes says is worth an estimated $800 million.

A music industry mogul, in addition to being responsible for the careers of Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50 Cent, he and his partner Jimmy Iovine created the Beats by Dre empire — selling it to Apple for $3 billion with $400 million to be paid in Apple stock.

This in combination with his other companies, made Dre the first person in Hip-Hop to be a billionaire.

What does that mean for Nicole?

It is said that the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement in place. But sources say that she will be represented by celebrity divorce lawyer, Samantha Spector, and may be asking for spousal support.

As for their children, they are both adults: their son Truice, 23, and daughter is Truly, 19. Thus, no need for child support, for them.

There have been no official comments from either party about the divorce.

