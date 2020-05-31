AllHipHop
Dr. Dre Applauds White People For Protesting George Floyd's Death

AllHipHop Staff

Dr. Dre had some words for white people after the shocking death of George Floyd at the hands of cops in Minneapolis.

(AllHipHop News) Super-producer Dr. Dre is known for creating one of the most famous anti-police songs in history.

The man behind "F##k Tha Police" with his groundbreaking group N.W.A. has broken his silence on the shocking death of George Floyd, which has caused protests and riots in major cities across America.

Dre spoke about George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin during an appearance on Lil Wayne's Young Money radio over the weekend.

Like the majority of normal people around the world, Dr. Dre was sickened and heartbroken by Floyd's inhumane death at the hands of Chauvin.

"It's like, man, that situation, it hurt my heart. My heart is still aching. And it felt like that cop had his knee on all of our necks, meaning black men," Dr. Dre told Lil Wayne. "And yeah, it's extremely painful. It's extremely painful because it keeps going on. It continues to go on and it's like, 'What can we do? Or what do we need to do to make this thing stop? What is supposed to happen to make this thing stop?' It has to stop."

Chauvin, who rested his knee on Floyd's neck for almost 9 minutes before he eventually died, has been charged with third-degree murder and is currently being held on a $500,000 bail.

"They're supposed to be convicted of first degree murder. And the... part is they're so brazen with it, broad daylight, with cameras on," Dr. Dre said increduously. "And he's got his knee on this guy's neck for that amount of time and he doesn't give a f##k. His hand is in his pocket. He may as well have been whistling."

Meanwhile, demonstrations and riots took place in Miami, Philadelphia, New York, Portland, San Francisco, Louisville, Los Angeles and Minneapolis last night (May 30).

According to Dr. Dre, Floyd's brutal death can and should serve as the catalyst for change for the good in the United States' ongoing issues between African-Americans and the police.

"It's baffling, but it really feels like something is going to happen now, to at least put us in the area where we can start talking about a way to make this thing stop," Dr. Dre told Lil Wayne. "I think this one could be the one because - Because I'm seeing white people out there protesting as well... which is a good thing. They should be. You said it right. Any decent human being should see that and go, "Fuck this." Enough is enough."

Take a listen to Dr. Dre's interview with Lil Wayne on Young Money Radio below.

