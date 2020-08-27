AllHipHop
Dr. Dre Blasts Wife For Keeping His Gun And Golf Clubs

AllHipHop Staff

Dr. Dre's divorce with his wife is getting nasty as they fight over personal items she supposedly won't give back!

(AllHipHop News) Rap mogul Dr. Dre and his estranged wife, Nicole Young, have gone to war over "personal items" he claims she has refused to return from the former couple's beach house.

In new legal documents, the former N.W.A. star, real name Andre Romelle Young, alleges his wife is refusing him access to the retreat she has moved into amid the divorce and he has no way of picking up golf clubs, a motorcycle, and a gun.

"Mr. Young sent someone to Malibu this morning to pick up some of his personal belongings (something Ms. Young does almost daily at the Brentwood home)," Dr. Dre's lawyer writes in a note to Nicole's attorneys. "At first, your client said ok, but after walking away for 5 minutes (assumedly to you call your office) she came back and rejected the request.

"The items in question are Mr. Young's golf clubs, his motorcycle, and his registered firearm for return to the gun safe at Chalon (the couple's former Brentwood home)."

In the documents, Dre claims he has allowed Nicole access to his home to collect various items she has requested and is demanding he can retrieve his stuff from the beach house.

The rapper/producer and his wife are also at war over the validity of their prenuptial agreement. She claims she did sign the document but he ripped it up as a romantic gesture.

In the divorce, Dre claims all of his businesses and a large portion of his $1 billion fortune is his sole and separate property.

