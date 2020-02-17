AllHipHop
Dr. Dre, Michael B. Jordan Pay Touching Tribute To Kobe Bryant

AllHipHop Staff
by

Super-producer Dr. Dre helped produce Michael B Jordan's tribute to Kobe Bryant during the All-Star Game.

(AllHipHop News) Michael B. Jordan has eulogized his friend Kobe Bryant for a new ESPN NBA All-Star Weekend tribute.

The "Creed" star narrated a film about Kobe’s life, which aired on Sunday, ahead of the big basketball game in Chicago, Illinois.

As images of fans mourning Bryant’s death appeared, the actor said, “It’s one of those numbers that can’t be counted – the number of tears shed since we heard (the news).”

The film also featured highlights from Kobe’s career and the various fan tributes and memorials that have been staged throughout Los Angeles and the U.S. since the beloved Lakers basketball player lost his life in a helicopter crash last month.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dre produced an amazing highlight reel of the basketball legend's life during a montage to music the super-producer crafted for the piece.

A public memorial for Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the other seven people who lost their lives in the accident, will be held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 24th.

