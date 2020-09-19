AllHipHop
Dr. Dre's Wife Claims She Owns Part Of His Stage Name In Divorce War

AllHipHop Staff

Dr. Dre's wife is staking a claim to ownership of his name and his hit album as they battle over a huge fortune in a divorce war!

(AllHipHop News) Dr. Dre's estranged wife just upped the ante in a high stakes divorce battle over a fortune.

Nicole Young just filed another lawsuit against Dr. Dre, claiming the hit producer has been transferring assets, which jointly belong to them both.

Some of those holdings include the trademark to Dr. Dre's name, which Nicole Young says she owns a part of, as well as the trademark for The Chronic

Dre's soon-to-be ex-wife claims Dr. Dre started transferring the assets shortly before she filed a divorce from him in June of 2020.

Representatives for Dr. Dre claim Nicole is on a futile money grab since Dr. Dre has been recording under his famous moniker since 1992.

However, court documents state that Dr. Dre did not receive the trademark for "Dre" until 1997, which was one year after he tied the knot with Nicole.

Dr. Dre denies he's doing anything underhanded and claims he is the rightful owner to the trademarks and other community property in question.

Nicole Young is asking a judge to sort the whole matter.

Last week, Nicole Young filed documents claiming Dr. Dre was an abusive drunk and she's also demanding $2 million a month in spousal support.

Dr. Dre has denied all of the allegations and claims Nicole Young is simply trying to tarnish his name in the media.

A source connected to Dre told TMZ.com the latest lawsuit was proof that Nicole Young is simply looking for a huge handout after realizing she was still signed to a prenup he supposedly reneged on.

"It's the act of a desperate woman who finally realized that the iron-clad prenup she signed doesn't win her the lottery," the source told the outlet. 

