Dr. Dre's Wife Demands $2 Million A Month In Spousal Support

Rap mogul Dr. Dre and his wife's divorce battle over an $800 million fortune.

(AllHipHop News) Dr. Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young has reportedly asked for almost $2 million a month in temporary spousal support as their divorce battle continues.

According to reports, 50-year-old Young has filed legal documents requesting $1,936,399 per month in spousal support, in addition to a further $5 million to cover her legal fees.

Nicole Young filed for divorce from the rap mogul, real name Andre Romelle Young, in June after 24 years of marriage.

Since her filing, the former couple has been embroiled in a bitter row about the validity of their prenup agreement, with Young alleging that while she signed the document, Dre ripped it up as a romantic gesture.