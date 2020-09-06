AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Dr. Dre's Wife Demands $2 Million A Month In Spousal Support

AllHipHop Staff

Rap mogul Dr. Dre and his wife's divorce battle over an $800 million fortune.

(AllHipHop News) Dr. Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young has reportedly asked for almost $2 million a month in temporary spousal support as their divorce battle continues.

According to reports, 50-year-old Young has filed legal documents requesting $1,936,399 per month in spousal support, in addition to a further $5 million to cover her legal fees.

Nicole Young filed for divorce from the rap mogul, real name Andre Romelle Young, in June after 24 years of marriage.

Since her filing, the former couple has been embroiled in a bitter row about the validity of their prenup agreement, with Young alleging that while she signed the document, Dre ripped it up as a romantic gesture.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. To Deliver Keynote At Southern University Law Center

Rapper T.I. has been tapped as the highlight of a two-day virtual entertainment and sports symposium taking place this month.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

kayleebrown402

Stephon Marbury Makes Heinous Drug Dealing Claim Against Jay-Z

NBA star Stephon Marbury claims Jay-Z is no hero to the black community, which he accused the Roc Nation mogul of poisoning.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Phora's Management Issues A Statement On Rapper's Mental Health

Thankfully, Phora is still alive but he's struggling mentally, according to his management.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Jojomes

Jacob Blake Breaks Silence From Hospital Bed; Speaks On Kenosha Shooting

Jacob Blake's shooting at the hands of cops in Kenosha, Wisconsin has caused world-wide outrage. Thankfully, he is still alive to make a statement.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Nelly Hits "Dancing with the Stars" With "Tiger King" Star Carole Baskin And Other Celebs

Rapper Nelly is going to be on prime-time TV this fall on the new season of "Dancing with the Stars."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

R. Kelly's Jail-House Attacker Says Feds Set Up The Assault

The man who assaulted R. Kelly in his jail cell claims the government set up the assault on the disgraced R&B singer.

AllHipHop Staff

Director Explains Why Kanye West Wanted Kim To Give Birth To Kylie In Video

Rap star Kanye West once produced a video for a cool million, to show Kim Kardashian giving birth to Kylie Jenner!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Mimi1023

Black Lives Matter Protesters Allege Brutality And Unjust Arrests In Tallahassee, FL

100 BLM protesters were arrested and brutalized according to witnesses.

AllHipHop Staff

Rapper Boosie Launches Campaign To Free Bill Cosby

Boosie believes Bill Cosby was railroaded and wants the comedian freed from prison immediately.

AllHipHop Staff

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

omg007