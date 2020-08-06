AllHipHop
Dr. Dre's Wife Says He Scared Her Into Signing Prenup

AllHipHop Staff

Dr. Dre's wife says the super-producer forced her into signing a prenup and then felt guilty afterward.

(AllHipHop News) Dr. Dre's wife is challenging the couple's prenuptial agreement in its $1 billion divorce.

Nicole Young has filed legal documents, in which she claims she was "extremely reluctant" to sign the prenup in 1996, revealing she felt "backed into a corner."

"Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course, with the help of Andre's team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage," she wrote.

"Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me. Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement and that it was null and void."

Sources connected to Dre beg to differ, telling TMZ his estranged wife's claims are bogus and she had a choice on whether to sign or not.

Dre has already agreed to pay spousal support and cover her expenses, but now it seems Nicole wants a bigger slice of his billion-dollar fortune.

Wait. You signed it in 1996. And proceeded to be married for 20-plus years after? Make it make sense.

