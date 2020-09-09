Dr. Dre's Wife Wants To Grill Him On The Stand As Divorce War Gets Nasty

Dr. Dre and his wife's divorce gets nastier as she claims the producer thinks he's above the law.

(AllHipHop News) Dr. Dre's wife is asking a judge to put the superstar producer on the stand to get to the bottom of a contested prenuptial agreement.

According to new court filings, Dre's wife Nicole Young claims he has blown off several depositions as the estranged couple battles over his $800 million fortune.

Nicole Young says Dr. Dre made her sign a prenuptial agreement under duress and a threat of violence, which was supposedly a pattern of his throughout their 20-year relationship.

Nicole Young wants to demonstrate her point by having her lawyers grill Dr. Dre for at least 21 hours to sort out the beef over the prenup and other financial conflicts.

According to TMZ, Young's latest round of paperwork insists Dre believes he's above the law and is used to doing "whatever he likes, when he chooses to."

"His entire career and public persona are based on defiance of authority, violence and refusal to comply with the law," Nicole Young's lawyers wrote to the court.

The divorce has already turned super ugly, as Dre maintains the prenup is valid while Nicole young has accused the Hip-Hop legend of being a violent drunk.