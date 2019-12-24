Dr. Dre Top Music Earner Of The Decade

(AllHipHop News) Dr. Dre has been named by Forbes as the highest-earning star in music of the past decade.

The 54-year-old's headphone company Beats helped him make $950 million over the past 10 years, via his 20 percent stake in the business.

Dre, full name Andre Romelle Young, whose last album release came four years ago with 2015's Compton, sold the company to Apple in a $3 billion deal five years ago.

The business transaction helped him beat pop star Taylor Swift to the peak, who settled for second place with an impressive $825 million off the back of several chart-topping albums and sell-out world tours.

Beyonce came in third with $685 million, with U2 in fourth place with $675 million and Diddy in fifth with $605 million.

While the rundown only ranks living artists, the late Michael Jackson would have topped the list with $2.37 billion in total numbers over the past 10 years since his June 25, 2009 death.