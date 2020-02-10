AllHipHop
Login

Drake Addresses Viral Video Of Him Outside Brooklyn's Marcy Projects

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The Internet had jokes about the Toronto-bred star's demeanor while in BK.

(AllHipHop News) Over the weekend, a clip of Drake filming something near the Marcy Houses in Brooklyn began circulating online. The video got a lot of attention because people on social media began making fun of the Canadian for appearing to be worried about being in the location.

Drake responded to the reactions of him being outside the housing projects that were once home to billionaire emcee Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter. Champagne Papi entered DJ Akademiks' Instagram comment section to address the jokes about his Marcy visit.

"That other clip under covers pulled up quick with the iphones out on my life😂. I was tryna see what was going on...it was all Marcy love," wrote Drizzy. 

It has not been officially confirmed what Drake was working on during his stop in NYC, but according to Rap Radar's Brian "B. Dot" Miller, the OVO superstar was shooting something in connection to an unreleased song supposedly titled "Say When." The track is said to be in the same vein as "5 AM in Toronto," "6 PM in New York," and "4 PM in Calabasas."

IMG_5979
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
JDD
JDD

He shouldn't have even responded to this. So what. They gonna watch the video and buy the song anyway.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Blasts Artists That Are Trying To Sound Like Him
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinThis from a man who when I 1st heard him sounds like a male version of Dej Loaf!!! GTFOH!!!
Malika Haqq Reveals Rapper O.T. Genesis Is Her Baby’s Father
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDMy man OT
Lil Wayne Earns His Fifth No. 1 Album With 'Funeral'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Snoop Dogg Says He Didn’t Threaten Gayle King
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
4
Last Reply· by
Peace maker
Peace makerThis comment from Wessex is no better than the words of Snoop...here comes the draw in attempt to get one or many to…
Eminem's Surprise Performance Named Top Social Moment From 2020 Oscars
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Nicki Minaj Announces First 'Queen Radio' Episode Of 2020
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Janelle Monáe Calls Out The Oscars During Opening Performance
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Ari Lennox Apologizes To Oprah And Gayle
illseed
illseed
Comment
"Power" Gears Up For Season Finale And Sequel
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Game's Sex Assault Accuser Makes Move On His Assets
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
Comment