Drake Addresses Viral Video Of Him Outside Brooklyn's Marcy Projects

(AllHipHop News) Over the weekend, a clip of Drake filming something near the Marcy Houses in Brooklyn began circulating online. The video got a lot of attention because people on social media began making fun of the Canadian for appearing to be worried about being in the location.

Drake responded to the reactions of him being outside the housing projects that were once home to billionaire emcee Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter. Champagne Papi entered DJ Akademiks' Instagram comment section to address the jokes about his Marcy visit.

"That other clip under covers pulled up quick with the iphones out on my life😂. I was tryna see what was going on...it was all Marcy love," wrote Drizzy.

It has not been officially confirmed what Drake was working on during his stop in NYC, but according to Rap Radar's Brian "B. Dot" Miller, the OVO superstar was shooting something in connection to an unreleased song supposedly titled "Say When." The track is said to be in the same vein as "5 AM in Toronto," "6 PM in New York," and "4 PM in Calabasas."