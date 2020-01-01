AllHipHop
Drake, Adele, Taylor Swift Crowned Artists Of The Decade By RIAA Sales Chart

AllHipHop Staff
Rap star Drake, and pop singers Taylor Swift and Adele crushed everyone according to the RIAA's data.

(AllHipHop News) Adele, Taylor Swift, and Drake have been crowned the artists of the decade after dominating the RIAA’s album sales chart.

Officials at the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) have ranked the biggest sellers of the last 10 years, and British soul sensation Adele leads the pack in first and second place with her respective releases 21 and 25.

Taylor Swift comes in at number three with 1989, while Red lands her another mention at four, and Speak Now places sixth.

Canadian rapper Drake also scored double honors – Views takes fifth place on the RIAA countdown, and Scorpion rounds out the top 10 at 10.

The soundtrack for hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" and Doo-Wops & Hooligans by Bruno Mars are the only other two albums to crack the 2010s countdown at seven, and nine, respectively.

Specific figures for the combined sales and streaming rankings have yet to be published, but RIAA bosses had previously certified Adele’s 21 as shifting 14 million equivalent U.S. units in September 2016.

Comments
