Drake Allegedly Fuming Over Kylie Jenner Diss Track Leak

Drake labeled one of the most famous businesswomen on earth as nothing but his side piece in a leaked track with Future!

(AllHipHop News) Drake is fuming after a scrapped song, in which he suggests reality TV star and young business mogul Kylie Jenner is a "side piece" has been leaked as an unreleased new track.

An associate of the rapper's previewed some future hits on his Instagram Live account and in one, Drake namechecks Kylie, her sister Kendall Jenner, and pregnant model Gigi Hadid.

"Yeah, I'm a hater to society/Real s##t, Kylie Jenner that's a side piece/Yeah, I got 20 motherf###in' Kylies," he raps in the song, adding: "Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls/Young slim baddies and they in vogue/Yeah, I got 20 f##kin' Gigis."

Drake woke up on Thursday to discover the track, a collaboration with Future, had been posted overnight and quickly addressed the backlash from fans of Jenner, who felt he'd disrespected her.

"(It) shouldn't have been played," he wrote. "It's a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after.

"He (associate) was just going too deep in the drake/future catalog. Last thing I'd want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start the day."

He didn't expand on the true meaning behind the rap lyric, but there were rumors late last year suggesting Kylie and Drake were secretly dating after she attended his Halloween party.

Kylie split from hip-hop star Travis Scott, who worked with Drake on hit song "Sicko Mode," in late 2019. The exes share daughter Stormi, two.