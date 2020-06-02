AllHipHop
Drake And The Weeknd Put Up $100,000 Each To Bail Out Protesters

AllHipHop Staff

Drake and The Weeknd are doing their part to protect protesters after riots in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

(AllHipHop News) Drake and The Weeknd have donated $100,000 each to the National Bailout Collective to help families in need amid the Black Lives Matter protests currently taking place in America.

Following the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers, hordes of protests were staged over the weekend in support of the Black Lives Matter movement throughout the country.

And in the wake of the protests, which also took place during the coronavirus pandemic, Mustafa the Poet called on his famous pals Drake and The Weekend to donate to the collective.

Sharing proof of his own $400 donation, Mustafa tagged the pair on his Instagram Stories, writing: "My Toronto Kings @champagnepapi @theweeknd. Swipe up & match my donation but add 3 zeros! Let’s help reunite black families."

Drake then responded saying that he'd made a donation of $100,000, but that he had a call from his bank checking his identity before he was allowed to do so.

"They just called fraud on my card LOL,” he wrote. “I donated 100k. They were like nah."

Mustafa also shared a snap on his social media of a receipt showing that The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, also donated $100,000 to the fund. 

