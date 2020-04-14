Drake Becomes First Male Artist To Debut Three Songs At No. 1 With "Toosie Slide"

The TikTok-ready dance track extends several of Drizzy's all-time records.

(AllHipHop News) Drake just added another career accolade to his historic run in the music industry. "Toosie Slide" debuted at #1 on the Hot 100 chart, making the OVO superstar the first male artist to have three records open in the top spot.

Previously, Drake's "God's Plan" and "Nice for What" pulled off the feat in 2018. R & B/Pop vocalist Mariah Carey is the only other act to have three songs start at #1: "Fantasy" (1995), "One Sweet Day" with Boyz II Men (1995), and "Honey" (1997).

Drake now has a total of seven Number Ones on the Hot 100. He was already the leader among Hip Hop acts. Diddy, Eminem, and Ludacris trail the former Degrassi: The Next Generation actor with five chart-toppers each.

"Toosie Slide" is Drizzy's 37th Top 10 entry. Drake capped that list among male acts, and he is now one song behind Madonna's record of 38 Top Tenners. "Toosie Slide" becomes the 33-year-old Canadian's 101st Top 40 hit and 209th Hot 100 chart entry, both all-time records.

The music video for "Toosie Slide" has amassed more than 31 million views on YouTube since its release on April 2. The song currently sits atop the weekly Spotify Top 200 US chart with 16 million streams.