AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Drake Becomes First Male Artist To Debut Three Songs At No. 1 With "Toosie Slide"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The TikTok-ready dance track extends several of Drizzy's all-time records.

(AllHipHop News) Drake just added another career accolade to his historic run in the music industry. "Toosie Slide" debuted at #1 on the Hot 100 chart, making the OVO superstar the first male artist to have three records open in the top spot.

Previously, Drake's "God's Plan" and "Nice for What" pulled off the feat in 2018. R&B/Pop vocalist Mariah Carey is the only other act to have three songs start at #1: "Fantasy" (1995), "One Sweet Day" with Boyz II Men (1995), and "Honey" (1997).

Drake now has a total of seven Number Ones on the Hot 100. He was already the leader among Hip Hop acts. Diddy, Eminem, and Ludacris trail the former Degrassi: The Next Generation actor with five chart-toppers each.

"Toosie Slide" is Drizzy's 37th Top 10 entry. Drake capped that list among male acts, and he is now one song behind Madonna's record of 38 Top Tenners. "Toosie Slide" becomes the 33-year-old Canadian's 101st Top 40 hit and 209th Hot 100 chart entry, both all-time records.

The music video for "Toosie Slide" has amassed more than 31 million views on YouTube since its release on April 2. The song currently sits atop the weekly Spotify Top 200 US chart with 16 million streams.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who Won? RZA and DJ Premier Battle on Instagram Live!

The two Hip-Hop legends - RZA and DJ Premier - went head to head, and only one came on top. Who did you pick?

AllHipHop Staff

by

Hawkeye5

Gucci Mane Catches Backlash For Shocking Coronavirus Easter Tweet

Fans believe that Gucci Mane is not only rude and vile, but distract from the true message of Easter.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Luke Laforge

Hip-Hop Rumors: Erica Mena Spazzes On Promoters Calling Them Black Monkeys

Top battle rappers sign up to battle online, using technology to customize their bars for their opponents.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

TheDerek

Kid Cudi Returns With New Single "Leader Of The Delinquents"

Listen to Cudder's latest musical offering.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

50 Cent Responds To Ja Rule's Instagram Battle Challenge

It looks like Ja is already declaring himself the champ.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Atlanta's Top Radio Jock, Ryan Cameron Recovering After Heart Attack

Jermaine Dupri, LL Cool J, Rickey Smiley, and more send their warm wishes to their friend Ryan Cameron.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Diddy's Celebrity Dance-a-thon Raises Almost $4 Million

Diddy and his celebrity friends hosted a dance-a-thon, which raised millions of dollars for healthcare workers over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

Westside Gunn Had Coronavirus

Westside Gunn reveals he had the coronavirus but he has since recovered.

Fatima Barrie

by

Deveondi

Doja Cat Slams "Immature" Nicki Minaj Stans On Twitter

The Barbz try to cancel the "Say So" hitmaker.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Vanessa Bondessa

Actor Tracy Morgan Flips Out On Pedestrian Over Lamborghini Run-In

Tracy Morgan almost ran down a pedestrian who was walking in a mostly empty times square, and ended up in a shouting match.

AllHipHop Staff