Drake Breaks TikTok Record with “Toosie Slide”

Fatima Barrie

Drake has earned quite a few wins this week with his new single.

(AllHipHop News) Drake’s “Toosie Slide” has been taking over TikTok with users recreating the new dance craze the star created and shared in the music video.

Now according to TMZ, Drake’s new song has broken a major TikTok record. The #ToosieSlide hashtag has reportedly reached 3 billion views on the app, breaking Kylie Jenner’s “Rise and shine” 1 billion views record.

The Toronto native has been sharing TikTok’s of fans and celebrity friends on his Instagram page and stories, showing off their best moves.

LeBron James, Ciara, Chance the Rapper, and Justin Bieber are among the many celebrities who have joined in on the “Toosie Slide” fun.

“Toosie Slide” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. This makes Drake’s seventh No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

He’s also the first male artist and second artist, to debut three singles at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart with “Toosie Slide,” “God’s Plan,” and “Nice for What.”

Drake has garnered a handful of wins with his new single, congrats to him. 

