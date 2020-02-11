AllHipHop
Drake Bringing Ultimate Rap League To Caffeine With New Streaming Deal

Mike Winslow
by

Drake just did a big deal with streaming platform Caffeine.TV to bring the Ultimate Rap League to a huge audience with a brand new deal.

(AllHipHop News) Drake has teamed up with streaming platform Caffeine for a multi-year deal and he's already partnered with the Ultimate Rap League to launch a new channel for battle rap.

The web-based company offers a variety of live sports and esports content from providers like ESPN, Fox Sports, Riot Games, as well as celebrities like Offset, The Game, LaMelo Ball and now Drake and URL.

“I’ve always loved URL and admired what Smack and his team have been able to create, it just wasn’t easily accessible,” Drake said in a press release. “It’s exciting to be in a position where I’m able to bring Caffeine to the table and help provide URL with the tools they need to elevate the viewing experience and make it more accessible to fans."

While it is unclear how much Drake will stream from his own dedicated channel on Caffeine, the rap star is definitely focused on building URL's audience with the battle league's co-founders Smack White and Eric Beasley.

"For Smack and Drake, Caffeine is a way to bring battle rap to a new platform, expose it to new audiences and really elevate the battle scene. It is exactly the reason we created Caffeine and I’m grateful that Drake, Smack and their communities will be coming to Caffeine to check it all out," said Caffeine's founder, Ben Keighran.

URL's channel on Caffeine will launch on February 12th with a chat featuring URL's founders.

On February 19th, fans can watch previews for the Genesis battle rap showdown, which will air live, and for free on February 29th at 5:00 PM EST.

