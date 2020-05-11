AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Drake & Cardi B Named All-Time Top Artists On Spotify's RapCaviar Playlist

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Meek Mill and Drake delivered the most-streamed song.

(AllHipHop News) Today (May 11), Spotify is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its premiere Hip Hop playlist titled RapCaviar. The streaming giant shared some of the statistical highlights since 2015.

“We are so proud to celebrate five incredible years of RapCaviar,” said Carl Chery, Spotify’s Creative Director of Urban Music. “It’s been amazing to be able to support so many artists that have helped make Hip Hop one of the most exciting genres in music and we look forward to seeing RapCaviar continue to push the culture forward and be THE destination for Hip Hop discovery for many more years to come.”

Bronx rapstress Cardi B came in at #1 on RapCaviar's list of Top Female Artists. Canadian rapper Drake led the playlist's Top Male Artists rankings. Meek Mill's "Going Bad" featuring Drake was the Top Streamed Song. 

Over the past half-decade, RapCaviar brought in an audience of over 12 million people from around the world. According to Spotify, the playlist has amassed more than 7 billion streams to date. Check out RapCaviar's top lists over the past five years below.

Top Female Artists On RapCaviar Over The Past Five Years:

  1. Cardi B
  2. Nicki Minaj
  3. Rihanna
  4. Young M.A
  5. SZA
  6. Megan Thee Stallion
  7. Remy Ma
  8. City Girls
  9. DeJ Loaf
  10. Dreezy

Top Male Artists On RapCaviar Over The Past Five Years:

  1. Drake
  2. Future
  3. Travis Scott
  4. Lil Uzi Vert
  5. Migos
  6. Metro Boomin
  7. 21 Savage
  8. Lil Baby
  9. Young Thug
  10. Kodak Black

Top Song On The Playlist Each Year Over The Past Five Years:

2015: Drake, The Game - 100

2016: DRAM, Lil Yachty - Broccoli 

2017: Lil Uzi Vert - XO Tour Llif3

2018: Travis Scott - SICKO MODE

2019: J. Cole - MIDDLE CHILD

2020: Roddy Ricch - The Box (through May 4)

Top Streamed Songs Over The Past Five Years:

  1. Meek Mill featuring Drake - Going Bad
  2. Offset, Metro Boomin - Ric Flair Drip
  3. Travis Scott - SICKO MODE
  4. Lil Baby, Gunna - Drip Too Hard
  5. Kodak Black, Offset, Travis Scott - ZEZE
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rapper Nick Blixky Murdered In Brooklyn

Nick Blixky was shot multiple times last night in Brooklyn and graphic video of the aftermath is circulating online.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

Erykah Badu & Jill Scott Celebrate Their 'Verzuz' Battle Drawing Over 1 Billion Impressions

The Queens ruled over the internet this weekend.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Kodak Black Files Emergency Motion After Latest Prison Assault

Kodak Black's lawyer just filed a motion claiming the rapper has been unjustly sentenced to a maximum-security prison, which houses some of the most dangerous offenders in the world.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Mrkate

Meek Mill Calls Out 6ix9ine Again: I Gotta Crush You For The Culture

The two East Coast-based rappers are not done sending social media shots at the other.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Tra_mo

Rapper Ice-T Leads All-Star Cast In New Movie “Equal Standard”

Ice-T, Treach and Fredro Starr are featured in anew film focusing on police brutality called "Equal Justice."

Maria Myraine

by

Baby B

Ludacris, MGK To Give "Sage" Advice To Class Of 2020 During Commencement Celebration

Beverage company Natty Light will host on Facebook and Instagram page a panel to inspire them to go on and be great.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Drake's 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes' Debuts At No. 2 On The Billboard 200 Chart

A Country star edged out the OVO frontman.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Rich The Kid Hit With Lawsuit Over Unpaid Jewelry Bills

The self-described "Boss Man" is accused of owing over $200K.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Megan Thee Stallion’s 'Suga' & Doja Cat's 'Hot Pink' Reach New Peaks On The Album Chart

Two of the music industry's leading newcomers are in an arms race for chart positioning.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Tekashi 6ix9ine Kisses Dog While Girls Twerk In New Video "GOOBA"

Tekashi 6ix9ine is officially back in the music business with the release of his brand new video "Gooba" today.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin