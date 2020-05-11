Drake & Cardi B Named All-Time Top Artists On Spotify's RapCaviar Playlist

Meek Mill and Drake delivered the most-streamed song.

(AllHipHop News) Today (May 11), Spotify is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its premiere Hip Hop playlist titled RapCaviar. The streaming giant shared some of the statistical highlights since 2015.

“We are so proud to celebrate five incredible years of RapCaviar,” said Carl Chery, Spotify’s Creative Director of Urban Music. “It’s been amazing to be able to support so many artists that have helped make Hip Hop one of the most exciting genres in music and we look forward to seeing RapCaviar continue to push the culture forward and be THE destination for Hip Hop discovery for many more years to come.”

Bronx rapstress Cardi B came in at #1 on RapCaviar's list of Top Female Artists. Canadian rapper Drake led the playlist's Top Male Artists rankings. Meek Mill's "Going Bad" featuring Drake was the Top Streamed Song.

Over the past half-decade, RapCaviar brought in an audience of over 12 million people from around the world. According to Spotify, the playlist has amassed more than 7 billion streams to date. Check out RapCaviar's top lists over the past five years below.

Top Female Artists On RapCaviar Over The Past Five Years:

Cardi B Nicki Minaj Rihanna Young M.A SZA Megan Thee Stallion Remy Ma City Girls DeJ Loaf Dreezy

Top Male Artists On RapCaviar Over The Past Five Years:

Drake Future Travis Scott Lil Uzi Vert Migos Metro Boomin 21 Savage Lil Baby Young Thug Kodak Black

Top Song On The Playlist Each Year Over The Past Five Years:

2015: Drake, The Game - 100

2016: DRAM, Lil Yachty - Broccoli

2017: Lil Uzi Vert - XO Tour Llif3

2018: Travis Scott - SICKO MODE

2019: J. Cole - MIDDLE CHILD

2020: Roddy Ricch - The Box (through May 4)

Top Streamed Songs Over The Past Five Years: