Drake Celebrates Father's Day With Loving Tribute To Mentors

Toronto rapper Drake celebrated Father's Day with an emotional post to the men in his life.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Drake thrilled his 68 million fans on Instagram this Father's Day, with a series of touching posts.

The Toronto rap star took some time to thank his father for giving him life and he also gave props to other men who have guided him throughout his rise to the top of the music business.

In addition to his dad Dennis Graham, Drake thanked NBA star LeBron James for turning him into a "killer," and he gave props to J. Prince for being a positive influence as well.

Drake labeled Lil Wayne his brother, he considers Tunechi a father, so he got some love.

Drake also shouted out his Uncle Snoop Dogg, Cash Money Records boss Birdman, Charles Oakley, and his Uncle Stizzy.

Drake also celebrated his second year of fatherhood, by sharing an adorable picture of his son Adonis.

"Happy Fathers Day to all the real g’z handling business," Drake wrote in the caption of the cute picture.

The two-year-old is currently in Paris with his mother Sophie Brussaux, due to travel restriction due to the COVID-19 outbreak.