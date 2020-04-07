AllHipHop
Drake Claims He Didn't Know "Toosie Slide" Would Be A Dance Song

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Drizzy's statement seems to contradict what the creator of the dance challenge said about their conversations.

(AllHipHop News) Drake is now in full promotional mode. After releasing his latest TikTok-ready single, "Toosie Slide," the OVO megastar has shown up on several other users' Instagram Live broadcasts.

Over the weekend, Drake linked up with former rival Joe Budden on the podcaster's IG Live. Last night, OVO Mark's Instagram account featured another Drizzy sighting.

Drake discussed "Toosie Slide" during the virtual meet-up with OVO Mark. However, the Grammy winner seemed to contradict what social media influencer/dancer Toosie said in a recent interview.

"Shout out to Toosie because when I first made that song I was only talking about The Moonwalk," said Drake during the Live. "But Toosie made a dance to that sh*t. So it's popping now. I didn't know it was going to be a dance song like that. But it is what it is."

Previously, Toosie stated that Drake personally requested that he create specific choreography for the track. The Atlanta area dancer said, "Drake hit me up and was like, 'Yo, I need your help.'"

Toosie also added, "So he sends the record. It was just an idea at the time. It was just the hook and a verse. I came up with this dance. [Drake said,] ‘What you think? You think you can come up with a dance for this song that I made?’"

In addition, Toosie insisted that he had "receipts" in the form of text messages from Drake that confirm the interaction about creating a clear-cut dance associated with "Toosie Slide," seemingly to tap into the ongoing TikTok craze. The Chinese video-sharing service became a launching pad for successful records thanks to dance challenges that go viral on the platform.

