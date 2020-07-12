Drake Denies Ordering An Assault In Front Of Nightclub

Drake may be the boss, but he denies he ordered a security guard to put their paws on a man in front of a nightclub.

(AllHipHop News) Rap superstar Drake has called into question the injuries allegedly sustained by a man accusing him of involvement in a 2018 Hollywood nightclub assault.

The "God's Plan" hitmaker, real name Aubrey Graham, was listed as a defendant alongside American football star Odell Beckham Jr. and Kourtney Kardashian's on/off boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, in legal papers filed by Bennett McBride Sipes early last year.

In the documents, Sipes claimed he was attacked by Bendjima and members of Drake and Odell's entourages while partying at Delilah nightclub in March 2018.

Drake previously attempted to have his name removed from the lawsuit by pointing out that surveillance video footage from the night in question only shows Bendjima getting physical with Sipes, and insists at no time did he instruct his security guards to get involved in the fight, as alleged by the plaintiff.

Now he has submitted new paperwork, casting doubt on Bennett's reported injuries, noting he is "not seeking lost wages" as part of his bid for damages, while the bust-up didn't appear to halt his "post-incident world travels," according to documents.

Again requesting to be dismissed from the case, Drake's lawyers write, "Contrary to Plaintiff's allegations, Graham did not personally commit, or direct or incite anyone to commit, any tortuous conduct against Plaintiff - Graham was merely a bystander, and neither he nor people employed by him had any involvement in Plaintiff's alleged injuries whatsoever."

Beckham, Jr. has also denied any involvement in the clash, while Bendjima recently claimed he acted in self-defense.

The case is due to go to trial, although a start date has yet to be set.