Drake Discusses Dropping ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes' During The COVID-19 Pandemic

DJ Khaled, Stephen A. Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and others also made appearances on Lil Wayne's Apple Music show.

(AllHipHop News) Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes (230-255K) is currently in a tight race for #1 with Kenny Chesney's Here And Now (220-235K). Drizzy dropped his commerical mixtape on May 1, and it quickly took over the streaming charts.

Dark Lane Demo Tapes arrived as many people around the world are still social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Drake spoke to his musical mentor, Lil Wayne, by phone for the most recent episode of Young Money Radio on Apple Music.

"It was just a lot of joints that sort of were floating around. Songs that people just kept asking me about or for," said Drake about his new collection of tunes. "With the whole pandemic thing that's going on, we've been playing more music on [Instagram] Live."

He continued, "So, there were joints that got played on Live and then there were a couple leak situations that happened a little early in the year. For a second, the sh*t felt like '09 or 2010 or some sh*t. I couldn't believe how much music was leaking. Not just from me, from every artist."

Drake released the Dark Lane Demo Tapes track "Toosie Slide" as a single in April. The song debuted at #1 on the Hot 100 chart. He also posted a music video for "When To Say When & Chicago Freestyle" in February. Some of the other records on the project found their way to the internet prior to an official release.

"We pieced a lot of those songs together. I put a few new joints on there, but really it was just instead of dropping a single right now... It's an interesting time for us all as musicians to figure out how this works and what people need," said Drake.

The OVO superstar added, "I just felt like people would appreciate maybe a body of something to listen to as opposed to just one isolated song. So yeah, I just tried to float that out there, set the tone for the album, and then, the album is being worked on every day. Like I always say, in every interview I do, I learn from the best, I'm in the gym seven days a week because of the man I'm on the phone with."