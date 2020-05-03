Drake Dominates Streaming Charts With "Dark Lane Demo Tapes"

Drake's "Dark Lane Demo Tapes" takes over streaming charts just days after its release.

(AllHipHop News) It comes as no surprise that Drake has come out on top once again.

Just a couple days after releasing “Dark Lane Demo Tapes,” the streaming god has secured multiples slots on Spotify’s U.S. “Top 20” chart.

With every track surpassing one million streams in the first day, Dark Lane Demo Tapes has also secured the Top 14 positions on Apple Music’s chart, with “Pain 1993” featuring Playboi Carti taking #1 with 3 million streams.

The TikTok viral sensation “Toosie Slide,” lands at the second slot with 2.4 million streams.

Single-wise, “Toosie Slide” also claimed the #1 spot on Global Spotify’s list with 6.5 million streams.

Other singles listed include “Chicago Freestyle” featuring Giveon, “Deep Pockets,” “Not You Too” featuring Chris Brown, “When to Say When,” “Desires” featuring Future, “Time Flies,” “Demons featuring Fivio Foreign & Sosa Geek, “Landed,” “Losses,” “From Florida With Love,” and “War” which rounds out the Top 20.

Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes is expected to move a total of 255,000 units, which will give him the #1 spot over Kenny Chesney's Here and Now.