AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Drake Dominates Streaming Charts With "Dark Lane Demo Tapes"

Maria Myraine

Drake's "Dark Lane Demo Tapes" takes over streaming charts just days after its release.

(AllHipHop News) It comes as no surprise that Drake has come out on top once again.

Just a couple days after releasing “Dark Lane Demo Tapes,” the streaming god has secured multiples slots on Spotify’s U.S. “Top 20” chart.

With every track surpassing one million streams in the first day, Dark Lane Demo Tapes has also secured the Top 14 positions on Apple Music’s chart, with “Pain 1993” featuring Playboi Carti taking #1 with 3 million streams.

The TikTok viral sensation “Toosie Slide,” lands at the second slot with 2.4 million streams.

Single-wise, “Toosie Slide” also claimed the #1 spot on Global Spotify’s list with 6.5 million streams.

Other singles listed include “Chicago Freestyle” featuring Giveon, “Deep Pockets,” “Not You Too” featuring Chris Brown, “When to Say When,” “Desires” featuring Future, “Time Flies,” “Demons featuring Fivio Foreign & Sosa Geek, “Landed,” “Losses,” “From Florida With Love,” and “War” which rounds out the Top 20.

Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes is expected to move a total of 255,000 units, which will give him the #1 spot over Kenny Chesney's Here and Now.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wow... R. Kelly Hit With New Sex Trafficking Charges

R. Kelly is already facing hundreds of years in prison, and now he was just slapped with a new sex trafficking charge.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Keepemchained

Future's Alleged Baby Mother has Walked Away with Win

Future takes an L to his alleged baby mom's.

Fatima Barrie

by

Debo4u

Russian Teen Tats His Face Up To Look Like Tekashi 6ix9ine

A Russian Tekashi look-alike is obsessed with tattoos and gets his mother to subsidize his look.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Lil Wayne’s Sports Agency Signs Isaac Okoro

Young Money APAA Sports, co-owned by Lil Wayne, has officially signed Auburn freshman, Isaac Okoro.

Maria Myraine

Jimmy Henchman Loses Third Appeal Of Life Sentence For Murdering 50 Cent's Friend

Jimmy Henchman will never see the light of day again, after losing his third appeal for ordering the murder of 50 Cent's friend Lodi Mack.

Maria Myraine

by

TASHACARRIE

Battle Rapper Goes Viral Because He Hates His Black Skin

Georgio Casper may have to get ghost for good after some shocking references to race went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

PointGuard_QB

Drake Opens Up About His Son On Young Money Radio

Revealing photos of his son, Adonis, last month, Drake shares the intimate moments of fatherhood on Young Money Radio.

Maria Myraine

EXCLUSIVE: Dark Lo's Health Deteriorates In Prison; Judge Refuses Release But Offers Hope

Dark Lo's hopes of getting out of prison due to his health amid a coronavirus outbreak have been thwarted, but he might get another shot!

Nolan Strong

Smoov'L Drops 'Boy From Brooklyn,' Says His Time Has Come"

Will Smoov'L give us mumble rap, like many of his peers? Or rise up to be one of the greatest that the borough has ever seen. With a title like *Boy From Brooklyn,* we hope it is the latter.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

YG Gives Details On New Album "Laugh Now Kry Later"

YG offered up some details on his brand new upcoming album "Laugh Now Kry Later."

Kershaw St. Jawnson