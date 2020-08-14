Drake Drops “Laugh Now Cry Later” Video Featuring Lil Durk & Announces Album Title

The clip is filled with special guest appearances.

(AllHipHop News) It looks like it's about to be Drizzy season once again. Aubrey Drake Graham published his latest music video overnight. The track features Chicago-raised rapper Lil Durk.

Drake and Durk star in the visuals for the song titled "Laugh Now Cry Later." The Dave Meyers-directed clip was filmed at the Nike World Headquarters in Oregon.

Professional athletes Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr, and Marshawn Lynch made cameos in the MV. Drake also tapped internet comedian Druski and social media influencer Aggy for scenes in "Laugh Now Cry Later."

Additionally, the OVO frontman announced the name of his upcoming sixth studio album. The project is called Certified Lover Boy which he revealed on Instagram.

Certified Lover Boy will arrive after Drake released his Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape in May. That collection of previously leaked records and new songs debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 223,000 first-week units.

Lil Durk is coming off his Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 album. The LP opened at #5 on the Billboard 200 by earning 57,000 units in its first week of release. It went on to peak at #2.