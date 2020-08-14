AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Drake Drops “Laugh Now Cry Later” Video Featuring Lil Durk & Announces Album Title

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The clip is filled with special guest appearances.

(AllHipHop News) It looks like it's about to be Drizzy season once again. Aubrey Drake Graham published his latest music video overnight. The track features Chicago-raised rapper Lil Durk.

Drake and Durk star in the visuals for the song titled "Laugh Now Cry Later." The Dave Meyers-directed clip was filmed at the Nike World Headquarters in Oregon.

Professional athletes Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr, and Marshawn Lynch made cameos in the MV. Drake also tapped internet comedian Druski and social media influencer Aggy for scenes in "Laugh Now Cry Later."

Additionally, the OVO frontman announced the name of his upcoming sixth studio album. The project is called Certified Lover Boy which he revealed on Instagram.

Certified Lover Boy will arrive after Drake released his Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape in May. That collection of previously leaked records and new songs debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 223,000 first-week units.

Lil Durk is coming off his Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 album. The LP opened at #5 on the Billboard 200 by earning 57,000 units in its first week of release. It went on to peak at #2.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B Defends Kylie Jenner’s Cameo In "Wap" Music Video

The reality TV star/businesswoman's sultry model walk made some people upset.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Bazenation

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

PointGuard_QB

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

Polo G Pays Homage To 'Martin' Sitcom With 'Martin & Gina' Music Video

Watch Lil Capalot and Pretty Vee reenact iconic scenes from Martin Lawrence's hit series.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Dr. Dre's Wife Demands An Audit Of His Financial Record In War Over $800 Million Fortune

Dr. Dre's divorce is exploding into a war over money!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

harold26

The Lox Lineup Superproducers For New Album "Living Off Xperience"

The Lox will be dropping a brand new album this month and fans cannot wait.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

$MKingpin

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "Wap" Projected To Debut At No. 1 With Huge First-Week Units

The internet-breaking music video for the track has over 81 million views on YouTube.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Marsss

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Breesmilez