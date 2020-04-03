Drake Drops The Official Music Video For "Toosie Slide"

Watch Champagne Papi dance around his Toronto mansion.

(AllHipHop News) Drizzy Drake is a master of capturing the moment. After a snippet of "Toosie Slide" sparked a TikTok dance challenge, the OVO leader dropped the official version today. A music video for "Toosie Slide" also hit YouTube.

The Theo Skudra-directed visuals feature Drizzy performing the instructional steps presented on the song in his Toronto home. Like a large number of people around the world, Drake is currently practicing self-distancing because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Toosie Slide" first made the rounds on Sunday when social media influencer Toosie showed off choreography in a clip posted to Twitter. He told Rolling Stone, Drake hit me up and was like, 'Yo, I need your help.'"

The Atlanta resident also stated, “We got receipts. Literally, he fell in love with it. It was just an idea for it. I said, ‘This is just what we came up with so far.’ He was like, ‘Bro, this is it. You don’t need to do nothing else.'”

Drake dominated Summer 2018 with "In My Feelings." That song topped the Hot 100 chart for 10 weeks thanks to an Instagram dance challenge started by internet comedian Shiggy.