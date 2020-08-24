AllHipHop
Drake Gives Huge Boost To GoFundMe For Superstar Battle Rapper Nu Jerzey Twork

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Canadian rapper and avid battle rap fan and investor, Drake, has dropped an undisclosed amount on New Jersey rapper's GoFundMe, weeks after he survived an accident that almost cost him his life.

(AllHipHop News) Superstar battle rapper Nu Jerzey Twork was in a horrible car accident almost a week ago that could have cost him his life.

He took to his Instagram to post a selfie from his hospital bed that showed his black and blue bruises, busted lip, shut closed eye and gauze wrapped around his bruised head. 

Nu Jerzey Twork's family has a GoFundMe set up for the top tier battle rapper and NWX member.

Drake, a fan of both battle rap and Hip-Hop has contributed an undisclosed amount.

The “God’s Plan” rapper posted a screenshot on his Instagram of one of their exchanges. He captioned the image with the following, “Y’all Know How Much I F##k With Drizzy , This Was HUGE For Me , THANK YOU MY BROTHER 🙏🏾 @champagnepapi My Come Back Will Be Epic 💪🏾”

The page is simple with Nu Jerzey Twork's name in the header and an image of him with bruised and shut-eye. The copy says, “Nu Jerzey Twork was involved in a heinous accident which resulted in him having multiple surgies. Anything you can donate will go towards his medical bills and support for his family. We appreciate you all. God bless”

Jaz the Rapper, his battle rap fairy godmother, was one of the first to respond, crying out in her comment, “ Alhumdulilah.”

Nu Jerzey Twork's mother, Alisha Shelman, took to Facebook to share a message regarding her son.

“I was so hesitant to tell my son’s story but I must give God His Gloryyy!!! On Friday morning I got a call my son was in a car accident. I didn’t find out until later my son’s car had flipped multiple times and he was ejected from the car. Cracked skull, broken bones in his face, eye socket, broken vertebrae and lost lots of blood," Shelman revealed. 

"When I arrived to the hospital I didn’t know what to expect knowing what I was already told. Looking at all the blood my son was still laying in at the hospital. I saw pass [sic] the blood and saw my son was not on anyone’s breathing machine, no life support, wasn’t crippled, no internal bleeding, every part of his body had some form of scar but he had not lost one limb. Bruised but he’s here in his right mind. My son is Alive!!!!"

At the time of publishing, the team has raised a little under $20,000 and the prayer is for more to come from fans of battle rap and lovers of Hip-Hop culture.

