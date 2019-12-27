AllHipHop
Login

Drake Held On To Baby News Over Ruined DNA Test

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

Rap star Drake revealed why he chose to keep his son Adonis a secret.

(AllHipHop News) Drake held off confirming he had fathered a lovechild in 2017, because the initial paternity results were tainted.

Rap rival Pusha T revealed the shocking news in the lyrics of his 2018 song "The Story of Adidon" before the Canadian superstar was able to explain.

Drake confirmed the birth of his son, Adonis, a month later, and now, in a new interview with the Rap Radar podcast, he explained why he waited so long to confirm the baby news.

"To be honest with you, I did a DNA test for my son and it came back to us and it said the DNA test got ruined in transit and they couldn't be 100 percent sure that that was my son or not," he said, "so, I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn't want to go tell the world that that was my son and it wasn't."

Drake also revealed he shot down an idea to release the details about his son as part of a collaboration with Adidas bosses, adding, "At the time I was working with Adidas and we were toying with the idea of a name being a play off of my son's name. I wasn't revealing my son with Adidas."

Adonis is the result of Drake's romance with French artist Sophie Brussaux.

Comments
EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 69 Loses Again: Danish Rapper Wins Judgment
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Gemini4real
Gemini4realHe's a whole 🐀 and he deserves to be in there right where he is at he better hope he good when he get out smh
Young Buck Spent Christmas In Prison & He'll Be There Until May
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
2
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedBuck needs to get himself together
Travis Scott Releases Cactus Jack Compilation Album 'JackBoys'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Vic Mensa: Rap Music Is Much To Blame For Juice WRLD's Death
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
4
Last Reply· by
Odimexy
Odimexyhttps://dev.to/lil_wayne_sleepless_mp3
Kodak Black Compares Himself To Harriet Tubman
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Odimexy
Odimexyhttps://dev.to/drake_war_mp3_download
Police Seize Cocaine And Guns On Lil Wayne's Private Jet
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
20
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUOnce Again For Those Who Think I'm Playing The Race Card: @Cuzdey, @Quitcryin "Nationally the American Civil Liberties…
Lil Uzi Vert Says He Hasn't Had Sex In Two Years
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Odimexy
Odimexyhttps://dev.to/drake_war_mp3_download
Damon Dash Sued For $50 Million Over Alleged Drunken Sexual Assault
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedWow. This is recent.
Drake "Tips His Hat" To Pusha T For Exposing His Son; Ends Friendship With Kanye West
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
New York Grants Millions To Build Hip-Hop Museum In The Bronx
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Itrustjesus1
Itrustjesus1Being a Bronxite myself from the very beginning, it feels great. So , Happy for the city of New York and the world.