AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Drake Is Laser Focused On New Album During Quarantine

AllHipHop Staff

One good thing that will come out of the pandemic is a brand new album from Drake.

(AllHipHop News) The coronavirus lockdown has allowed Drake to give his upcoming album 100 per cent of his attention for the first time in over a decade.

The "God's Plan" hitmaker shared an update on his new material, when he joined hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs for his digital dance-a-thon to raise COVID-19 relief funds.

During the Instagram Live chat, Drake, whose club residency in Las Vegas was postponed due to the public health crisis, admitted the last time he was able to clear his schedule and really focus completely on a single project was back in 2009, when he was sidelined by a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

"I'm working on the album, I've been working on it for a while now," he said.

"Another silver lining (to lockdown) is, when God does get you to sit down - I remember the last time I had to sit down was when I tore my ACL. And I made a great album out of that," Drake continued of his hit 2010 debut, Thank Me Later.

"Obviously God has us all inside the house right now sitting down, so the amount of focus I'm able to put into this album is probably way different than it would've been if I had to go through the residency in Vegas..."

And the forced downtime has been great for his creativity.

Teasing the forthcoming material, Drake smiled, "Definitely, this is the most excited I've been about an album in a long time. A lot of little stuff has been trickling out but all the stuff on the album is fresh, it's brand new. I'm excited. This is probably the most music I've ever been sitting on. I'm hyped."

The new release will serve as the follow-up to 2018's Scorpion, although Drake has continually served up musical treats for fans, including his latest track, "Toosie Slide."

Diddy played the single during Drake's appearance on his charity fundraiser, and they even performed the viral dance routine together live online.

Elsewhere in the chat, Diddy revealed Drake had made it onto his top five list of all-time great MCs.

"Two years ago, three years ago, I didn't know," he confessed. "It's clear the work you put in, you're in my official Top Five. For real. That's right. Y'all heard it. Hits, hits, hits, hits, hits, hits!"

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

6ix9ine Jokes About Being A Snitch During Tory Lanez's 'Quarantine Radio'

Tory once expressed not wanting to get "caught up" with Tekashi being a cooperating witness for the government.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Who Won? RZA and DJ Premier Battle on Instagram Live!

The two Hip-Hop legends - RZA and DJ Premier - went head to head, and only one came on top. Who did you pick?

AllHipHop Staff

by

Hawkeye5

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Says Damon Dash Ruined His Own Credibility; Issues $300k Judgment

"Dash was throughout the trial disruptive and apparently incapable of exercising ordinary civility" according to a judge, who has ordered Damon to cough up $300,000.

Nolan Strong

by

$MKingpin

Gucci Mane Catches Backlash For Shocking Coronavirus Easter Tweet

Fans believe that Gucci Mane is not only rude and vile, but distract from the true message of Easter.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

illseed

EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent's Deposition Date For Rick Ross Finally Confirmed

50 Cent will finally depose rapper Rick Ross this month over a leaked sex tape.

AllHipHop Staff

by

LociC

French Montana Challenges Jim Jones To Hits Battle On Instagram Live

Who do you think would take home the win in that head-to-head musical bout?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Drake Becomes First Male Artist To Debut Three Songs At No. 1 With "Toosie Slide"

The TikTok-ready dance track extends several of Drizzy's all-time records.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

geomp3

EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Vows To Get "Every Penny" Of $300K Judgment From Damon Dash

Attorney Christopher Brown and Edwyna Brooks had some strong words for Damon Dash, who has been ordered to pay $300,000 for stealing the movie "Mafietta."

AllHipHop Staff

Pitbull Drops Positive Anthem To Get Listeners Through Pandemic

Pitbull just dropped a brand new single in hopes of inspiring his fans through the deadly pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

Rare Breed Ent. Combines TikTok And IG Challenges To Give Fans Their Battle Rap Fix

Top battle rappers sign up to battle online, using technology to customize their bars for their opponents.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

TheDerek