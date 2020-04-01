Drake, J Cole And The Weeknd Granted Dying 11-Year-Old's Wish

Three of the most famous recording artists on Earth pitched in to make a dream come true for a dying 11-year-old.

The youngster, Elijah, recently lost his battle with cancer and now his family has revealed the three stars all responded to requests to get in touch before he passed away.

Elijah's cousin has posted videos of each of the stars chatting with him, adding the caption: "Over the past 3 years, my 11 y.o. (year old) cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the utmost resilience. Elijah's physical fight is now complete, as he transitioned to heaven on Friday. He didn't leave this world without knowing how much he was loved though.

"Last weekend, Elijah got to 'meet' 3 of his favorite artists - The Weeknd, J. Cole, & Drake. Incredibly grateful for these 3 super-humans being so caring for my family during this time. We'll hold onto these moments forever."

Elijah's mother added: "I just want to say a huge Thank you to @realcoleworld @theweeknd @champagnepapi & @joeylogano for showing my baby some love these last difficult days of his life. I truly appreciate you all."

Elijah also received a video message from racing driver Joey Logano.