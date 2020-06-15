Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch Dominate BET Award Nominations

Drake and Megan Thee Stallion are up for multiple BET Awards for this year's ceremony, which will take place online.

(AllHipHop News) On May 20th, BET announced that despite the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the network will still have their annual awards ceremony.

On June 28th, the 2020 BET Awards will continue its tradition of celebrating the very best in Black music, during the month dedicated to its salute.

In a statement, BET offered earlier this Spring, “Using an array of innovative techniques and artist-generated content, the show will continue, allowing the audience to join in a celebration of Black love, joy, pride, and power with an all-star lineup.”

But they did not announce the nominees … not until today!

And let each year, the people up for the coveted awards are sure to spark conversation, high fives, and gas faces across the culture.

Leading the nods is Mr. OVO himself, Drake.

The Champagne Papi’s six nominations include best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year, and two opportunities at the Best Collaboration and Viewer’s Choice, for his features with Future (“Life Is Good”) and Chris Brown (“No Guidance”).

Also basking in a pool of accolades are Nipsey Hussle protégé Roddy Ricch and Houston native Megan Thee Stallion. The two newbies both share five nominees apiece.

The “Savage” emcee is up for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Album of the Year, and Video of the Year. Ricch finds himself up against Drake for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. He will duke it out with Meg on Album of the Year.

All three are fighting to get that Video of the Year trophy.

Ricch made his mark this year as a new artist and will challenge some other movers and shakers that have established themselves as stream sensations: DaniLeigh, Lil Nas X, Pop Smoke, Summer Walker, and YBN Cordae.

Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, DaBaby, and Lizzo have four nominations for their hard work last year.

Even with the adjusted format, fans will still get to see all 21 categories that highlight Black excellence in music, sports, film, and television.

While nominations have been revealed, the hub that Stephen Grant Hill built still has some tricks up its sleeve. The brand will announce this year’s Humanitarian and Lifetime Achievement honorees in the near future.