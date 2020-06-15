AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch Dominate BET Award Nominations

AllHipHop Staff

Drake and Megan Thee Stallion are up for multiple BET Awards for this year's ceremony, which will take place online.

(AllHipHop News) On May 20th, BET announced that despite the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the network will still have their annual awards ceremony.

On June 28th, the 2020 BET Awards will continue its tradition of celebrating the very best in Black music, during the month dedicated to its salute.

In a statement, BET offered earlier this Spring, “Using an array of innovative techniques and artist-generated content, the show will continue, allowing the audience to join in a celebration of Black love, joy, pride, and power with an all-star lineup.”

But they did not announce the nominees … not until today!

And let each year, the people up for the coveted awards are sure to spark conversation, high fives, and gas faces across the culture.

Leading the nods is Mr. OVO himself, Drake.

The Champagne Papi’s six nominations include best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year, and two opportunities at the Best Collaboration and Viewer’s Choice, for his features with Future (“Life Is Good”) and Chris Brown (“No Guidance”).

Also basking in a pool of accolades are Nipsey Hussle protégé Roddy Ricch and Houston native Megan Thee Stallion. The two newbies both share five nominees apiece.

The “Savage” emcee is up for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Album of the Year, and Video of the Year. Ricch finds himself up against Drake for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. He will duke it out with Meg on Album of the Year.

All three are fighting to get that Video of the Year trophy.

Ricch made his mark this year as a new artist and will challenge some other movers and shakers that have established themselves as stream sensations: DaniLeigh, Lil Nas X, Pop Smoke, Summer Walker, and YBN Cordae.

Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, DaBaby, and Lizzo have four nominations for their hard work last year.

Even with the adjusted format, fans will still get to see all 21 categories that highlight Black excellence in music, sports, film, and television.

While nominations have been revealed, the hub that Stephen Grant Hill built still has some tricks up its sleeve. The brand will announce this year’s Humanitarian and Lifetime Achievement honorees in the near future.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. Hits The Atlanta Streets To Protest Rayshard Brooks' Death; Mayor Announces Police Reforms

T.I. addressed demonstrators in the streets protesting the death of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by cops in Atlanta over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

Young Buck Launches “$1 Buck For Buck” Campaign To Raise Money For Himself

Rap star Young Buck is having some money issues again and he's asking his fans to help him out with a new Gofundme.

AllHipHop Staff

The Game Not Stressing Over Paying $7 Million Judgment: "Money Aint S##t"

Game's royalties have been seized, and so has his album "Born 2 Rap," but the rapper remains as defiant as ever over a $7 million judgment.

AllHipHop Staff

Killer Mike Addresses The Killing Of Rayshard Brooks By Atlanta Police Officer

"I am mad as hell and I am saddened beyond consolation."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

aliana

Family Remembers Rayshard Brooks In Heartbreaking Press Conference

Rayshard Brooks was killed in a Wendy's parking lot over the weekend, and now his family has broken their silence.

AllHipHop Staff

Paul Wall, J Prince and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Host Free COVID-19 Testing Site

As hospitalizations increase, more testing is encouraged. Leading the pack are two veterans of Houston's Hip-Hop community - Paul Wall and J Prince!

Maria Myraine

Ice-T Talks 'Law & Order: SVU' Covering Police Brutality Following The Murder Of George Floyd

The creator of the song "Cop Killer" also discusses his film 'Equal Standard.'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Stormzy Urges Public To Remember Grenfell Tower Fire

Stormzy lashed out at leaders in the U.K. for refusing to assist the victims of the tragic Grenfell Tower fire.

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Album Returns To No. 1 For A Second Week

The QC star once again has the most popular project in America.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Aiming To Be Next Beauty Mogul

Kanye West is looking to launch a new business venture, all centered around makeup and beauty.

AllHipHop Staff