Drake, Nicki Minaj's Parent Label Will No Longer Use The Term “Urban”

Maria Myraine

The storied record label is looking to making real change as it relates to social justice issues.

(AllHipHop News) For many years, the term “urban” has been used to describe a style, a city, an attitude, and even music.

Today, Republic Records released a statement officially banning the word, and disassociating it from Hip Hop and R&B.

For far too long, the term was used to marginalize music created by Black artists. And with so many shifts occurring in the aftermath of recent events, including the murder of George Floyd, the label looks to also “shape the future.”

“We encourage the rest of the music industry to follow suit as it is important to shape the future of what we want it to look like, and not adhere to the outdated structures of the past,” they wrote on Instagram.

Their announcement follows another company, Milk & Honey, and their declaration to eliminate the use of the word as well.

These actions have occurred simultaneously, in the aftermath of recent protests that have erupted in response to the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota by police.

Republic has even launched a new internal committed called the “Republic Records Action Committee (R2AC).”

This committee will focus on social justice issues and will work hand-in-hand with Universal Music Group’s new task force as well. Together they look to donate $25 million to various organizations dedicated to social justice work. 

Rappers lile Drake, Nicki Minaj, Kid Cudi, Coi Leray, Jaden Smith, Birdman, Ski Mask The Slump God, Duckwrth, Belly and Blueface call Republic Records home, 

