AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Drake Opens Up About His Son On Young Money Radio

Maria Myraine

After releasing his new project, Drake sat down with Lil Wayne on Young Money Radio to share his experiences of being a father.

(AllHipHop News) Drake recently joined Lil Wayne on a new episode of Young Money Radio.

In addition to discussing his newly released, “Dark Lane Demo Tapes,” things got intimate during the interview, as Drake revealed what fatherhood has been like for him.

Last month, Drake finally posted the first photos of his son, Adonis and the rapper touched on his son during his talk with Lil Wayne.

“I posted those pictures. It was great, for me. It was great to just share with the world," Drake explained. "This is just something that I want to do. I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories. I don’t want to feel like just because of my celebrity, I got to make everybody live under this blanket. So I just wanted to free myself of that.”

He also added, while directing his attention to Lil Wayne, “I’ve watched you be a functioning rap father for years, an incredible father. And that gave me a lot of confidence too.”

Drake continued to mention other Hip-Hop dads that he admired including 2 Chainz.

“He’s a great father. It’s really inspiring for me just to know that I can still keep pushing forward as a musician and be there for my son," Drake reasoned.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wow... R. Kelly Hit With New Sex Trafficking Charges

R. Kelly is already facing hundreds of years in prison, and now he was just slapped with a new sex trafficking charge.

AllHipHop Staff

Future's Alleged Baby Mother has Walked Away with Win

Future takes an L to his alleged baby mom's.

Fatima Barrie

by

Tone-x

Jimmy Henchman Loses Third Appeal Of Life Sentence For Murdering 50 Cent's Friend

Jimmy Henchman will never see the light of day again, after losing his third appeal for ordering the murder of 50 Cent's friend Lodi Mack.

Maria Myraine

by

TASHACARRIE

Battle Rapper Goes Viral Because He Hates His Black Skin

Georgio Casper may have to get ghost for good after some shocking references to race went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

PointGuard_QB

EXCLUSIVE: Dark Lo's Health Deteriorates In Prison; Judge Refuses Release But Offers Hope

Dark Lo's hopes of getting out of prison due to his health amid a coronavirus outbreak have been thwarted, but he might get another shot!

Nolan Strong

Smoov'L Drops 'Boy From Brooklyn,' Says His Time Has Come"

Will Smoov'L give us mumble rap, like many of his peers? Or rise up to be one of the greatest that the borough has ever seen. With a title like *Boy From Brooklyn,* we hope it is the latter.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

YG Gives Details On New Album "Laugh Now Kry Later"

YG offered up some details on his brand new upcoming album "Laugh Now Kry Later."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Brandy Talks About Her "Baby Mama" Single With Chance the Rapper

Brandy called on Chance the Rapper to help her create an ode to all the baby mama's out there.

AllHipHop Staff

What In The Name Of 'Don Demarco?' URL Fires Norbes

Norbes is out after an 11 year relationship with SMACK/URLtv.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Questlove And Meghan Trainor To Headline Series Honoring Healthcare Workers

Questlove is doing some good for the healthcare workers from now until Memorial Day.

AllHipHop Staff