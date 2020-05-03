Drake Opens Up About His Son On Young Money Radio

After releasing his new project, Drake sat down with Lil Wayne on Young Money Radio to share his experiences of being a father.

In addition to discussing his newly released, “Dark Lane Demo Tapes,” things got intimate during the interview, as Drake revealed what fatherhood has been like for him.

Last month, Drake finally posted the first photos of his son, Adonis and the rapper touched on his son during his talk with Lil Wayne.

“I posted those pictures. It was great, for me. It was great to just share with the world," Drake explained. "This is just something that I want to do. I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories. I don’t want to feel like just because of my celebrity, I got to make everybody live under this blanket. So I just wanted to free myself of that.”

He also added, while directing his attention to Lil Wayne, “I’ve watched you be a functioning rap father for years, an incredible father. And that gave me a lot of confidence too.”

Drake continued to mention other Hip-Hop dads that he admired including 2 Chainz.

“He’s a great father. It’s really inspiring for me just to know that I can still keep pushing forward as a musician and be there for my son," Drake reasoned.