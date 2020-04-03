AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Drake Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant With "Toosie Slide" Video

AllHipHop Staff

Drake dropped some new music on his quarantine fans, and he also paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in the process.

(AllHipHop News) Drake has paid a subtle tribute to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant in his new "Toosie Slide" video.

The Canadian rapper dropped the new tune on Thursday, with the accompanying video showing him entertaining himself in his huge Toronto mansion amid self-isolation.

In the style of the much-loved MTV show Cribs, the video sees Drake wandering around his giant abode, past trophy cabinets and swimming pools, before he strolls past two Los Angeles Lakers jerseys - a number eight and a number 24.

Kobe started out as number 24 during his high school basketball career, before switching to number eight before the 2007 basketball season to represent a clean slate.

It's not the first time Drake - a huge basketball fan - has paid tribute to Kobe, who was killed in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in January.

After learning of his passing in January, he shared an arty snap on Instagram and wrote: "It can't be."

Elsewhere in his "Toosie Slide" video, Drake shows off the now infamous accompanying dance.

The star gave the tune early to social media influencer Toosie, who proceeded to "leak" it online alongside a dance to go with it.

That dance became known as the "Toosie Slide" and became a viral challenge on TikTok - as well as earning Drake's song its title.

"It go right foot up, left foot, slide / Left foot up, right foot, slide / Basically, I’m sayin’, either way, we ’bout to slide, ayy / Can’t let this one slide, ayy,” Drake sings in the chorus.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

YNW Melly Files For Early Release After Reportedly Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Will the double murder suspect get to go home?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ChuckTownAssociate.

Mozzy Looks Into His Own Mental Health With 'Untreated Trauma' Web Series

The 'Beyond Bulletproof' album creator opens up about the death of his grandmother.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

moose489

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Wins Early Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be back on the streets four months early because he is at a high risk of dying if he gets the coronavirus in prison.

GrouchyGreg

by

$MKingpin

DaBaby Risks His Life To Deliver Food To Raven Symone

DaBaby personally delivered some goodies to his childhood crush, former "Cosby Show" actress Raven Symone.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Gives Fans Coronavirus Update After ER Room Visit Over Stomach Pains

Cardi B is trying to calm the Bardi Gang, who were concerned after the rapper took herself to the emergency room with severe stomach pains.

AllHipHop Staff

"Lean On Me" Creator Bill Withers Dead At 81

Bill Withers, who sang "Lean On Me," which spawned a classic movie of the same name, has passed away.

AllHipHop Staff

Quavo Hosts Epic Quarantine Birthday Party

Quavo and his fans celebrated his 29th birthday with an epic party - on Instagram Live.

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Police Escort From Prison To Start House Arrest

The rap star needed some protection now that he is "free" to serve the rest of his prison sentence on house arrest.

GrouchyGreg

by

Sin_bk

Royce Da 5'9" Postpones "The Allegory Tour" & Performs For Vevo’s ‘Ctrl’ Series

The Hip Hop veteran runs through his tracks inside the video service’s Brooklyn studio.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Future Releases 'Beast Mode' Mixtape To All Digital Streaming Platforms

The Freebandz leader presents his Zaytoven-produced classic on DSPs for the first time.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)