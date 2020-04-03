Drake Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant With "Toosie Slide" Video

Drake dropped some new music on his quarantine fans, and he also paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in the process.

(AllHipHop News) Drake has paid a subtle tribute to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant in his new "Toosie Slide" video.

The Canadian rapper dropped the new tune on Thursday, with the accompanying video showing him entertaining himself in his huge Toronto mansion amid self-isolation.

In the style of the much-loved MTV show Cribs, the video sees Drake wandering around his giant abode, past trophy cabinets and swimming pools, before he strolls past two Los Angeles Lakers jerseys - a number eight and a number 24.

Kobe started out as number 24 during his high school basketball career, before switching to number eight before the 2007 basketball season to represent a clean slate.

It's not the first time Drake - a huge basketball fan - has paid tribute to Kobe, who was killed in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in January.

After learning of his passing in January, he shared an arty snap on Instagram and wrote: "It can't be."

Elsewhere in his "Toosie Slide" video, Drake shows off the now infamous accompanying dance.

The star gave the tune early to social media influencer Toosie, who proceeded to "leak" it online alongside a dance to go with it.

That dance became known as the "Toosie Slide" and became a viral challenge on TikTok - as well as earning Drake's song its title.

"It go right foot up, left foot, slide / Left foot up, right foot, slide / Basically, I’m sayin’, either way, we ’bout to slide, ayy / Can’t let this one slide, ayy,” Drake sings in the chorus.