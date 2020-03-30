AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Drake Posts Face Photos Of His Son Adonis

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

As the country deals with COVID-19, Drizzy is shifting his attention to his family.

(AllHipHop News) Most of the world learned Aubrey Drake Graham was a father because of Pusha T's scathing diss track "The Story of Adidon." Despite that back-and-forth battle taking place in 2018, Drake never showed what his child looks like to the public.

That changed today when the OVO leader posted several photos of Adonis on Instagram. Drake also uploaded pictures of his own parents and Adonis' mom, Sophie Brussaux. The social media reveal appears to be in response to the need for social distancing because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Drake wrote in the IG caption:

What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" Star Stricken With Coronavirus

Sincere Show gets personal about his health in a recent Instagram post.

Fatima Barrie

Ex-Gangmember Says 'Nipsey Hussle "Forgot The Rules Of The Streets"

According to an ol’ head affiliated with the gang culture on the BBC Three documentary, "The Mysterious Murder Of Nipsey Hussle," the rapper was killed because he forgot the rules of the street.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Kingpinn

Future's Alleged Baby Mama Wants Breathtaking Amount Of Money Each Month

Eliza Reign, the woman that is allegedly the mother of his youngest daughter is reportedly asking for her former lover to shell out a huge amount of cash, thanks to Forbes!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Lady2020

Cardi B Worries Fans With Stomachache Tweet

Cardi B shared she had a stomachache on twitter, now fans are speculating the reason behind it.

Fatima Barrie

50 Cent Explains Why Put "For Life" On TV Instead Of Film

50 Cent explains why "For Life" ended up on television instead of in the movie theaters.

Fatima Barrie

by

mobdroportuagal

Diddy Calls Out Trump In Plea To Help Healthcare Workers

Diddy took to social media this weekend to bring awareness to healthcare workers working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fatima Barrie

Chris Brown Hides From Fan Trying to Break Into His L.A. Home

Chris Brown had a scary run-in with a crazy fan Saturday and he was forced to take cover.

Fatima Barrie

Urbanworld Film Festival Calls For Submissions

Hip-Hop is part of the fabric of the Ubranworld Film Festival and this year will be no different as organizers launch the submission process for this year's event!

Fatima Barrie

EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Tells Judge It's Not Illegal To Spread Herpes

R. Kelly just challenged a statute in New York being used to charge him with a crime for spreading Herpes. But he claims the law makes sex illegal in all of New York!

Nolan Strong

Birdman, Young Thug Struck Deals With Prosecutors, Says Lil Wayne's Injured Bus Driver

Lil Wayne’s bus driver suspects Birdman and Young Thug made secret deals in a 2015 shooting, which left the rap star's bus riddled with bullets in Atlanta.

Fatima Barrie

by

Jamal50