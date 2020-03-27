Drake Producing "48 Hours Of Power" With Author Robert Greene

Drake is working with author Robert Greene to adapt his book "The 48 Laws Of Power" into a series for Quibi.

(AllHipHop News) Drake has joined the long list of stars teaming up with movie mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg to produce new content for his new online TV platform, Quibi.

The rapper is developing new series "48 Hours of Power," based on Robert Greene's bestselling book referenced in his songs, as well as tunes by Jay-Z and Kanye West.

Each episode will detail the art of gaining and maintaining power.

"When Drake and I sat down with Robert Greene it was incredibly inspiring," the "Hotline Bling" hitmaker's producing partner Adel 'Future' Nur said in a statement. "The laws allow for a wide range of dynamic storytelling, and Quibi allows us to tell these stories in bite-sized chapters similar to the book."

In 2009, rap star 50 Cent also released a similar concept with Greene called "The 50th Law."

Set to launch on April 6th, Quibi will offer over 50 shows featuring and developed by Tyra Banks, Don Cheadle, Idris Elba, and Chrissy Teigen.