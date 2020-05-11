AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Drake's 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes' Debuts At No. 2 On The Billboard 200 Chart

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

A Country star edged out the OVO frontman.

(AllHipHop News) Drake found himself in a very unfamiliar position. Billboard revealed the Top 10 placements for its latest album chart, and Drizzy's Dark Lane Demo Tape is the runner-up this week.

Country singer Kenny Chesney's Here and Now landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 233,000 equivalent album units. Drake is one spot behind with 223,000 equivalent album units.

Dark Lane Demo Tape is Drake's 12th Top 10 release of his career. However, this is the first original, full-length project from the Toronto rapper/singer to not debut at #1 on the Billboard 200.

The 2009 mixtape, So Far Gone, was added to streaming services in 2019 and opened at #5 with 45,000 units. Last year also saw Care Package bring in 109,000 first-week units which were enough for the compilation of previously released loosies to take #1.

Drake did not classify Dark Lane Demo Tape as an official album. The commerical mixtape is a collection of tracks that were already released or leaked on the internet mixed with a few new songs.

All five of Drake's studio LPs launched at the top of the Billboard 200. He also earned Number Ones with the If You're Reading This It's Too Late mixtape and More Life "playlist" as well as the What A Time To Be Alive collaborative mixtape with Future.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Erykah Badu & Jill Scott Celebrate Their 'Verzuz' Battle Drawing Over 1 Billion Impressions

The Queens ruled over the internet this weekend.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Kodak Black Files Emergency Motion After Latest Prison Assault

Kodak Black's lawyer just filed a motion claiming the rapper has been unjustly sentenced to a maximum-security prison, which houses some of the most dangerous offenders in the world.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Mrkate

Rapper Ice-T Leads All-Star Cast In New Movie “Equal Standard”

Ice-T, Treach and Fredro Starr are featured in anew film focusing on police brutality called "Equal Justice."

Maria Myraine

by

Baby B

Rich The Kid Hit With Lawsuit Over Unpaid Jewelry Bills

The self-described "Boss Man" is accused of owing over $200K.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Megan Thee Stallion’s 'Suga' & Doja Cat's 'Hot Pink' Reach New Peaks On The Album Chart

Two of the music industry's leading newcomers are in an arms race for chart positioning.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Meek Mill Calls Out 6ix9ine Again: I Gotta Crush You For The Culture

The two East Coast-based rappers are not done sending social media shots at the other.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Tekashi 6ix9ine Kisses Dog While Girls Twerk In New Video "GOOBA"

Tekashi 6ix9ine is officially back in the music business with the release of his brand new video "Gooba" today.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Horlax001

Taxstone Calls 6ix9ine Out For "Flipping"

Taxstone is calling out all snitches from prison and has some words for 6ix9ine.

Maria Myraine

by

illseed

Who Won? Erykah Badu & Jill Scott Face Off in “Verzuz” Battle on IG Live

Another one for the books! "Verzuz" put Jill Scott and Erykah Badu in the hot seat for the latest battle.

Maria Myraine

by

Runninjewelz

Iconic Soul Singer, Betty Wright, Dead at 66

While cause of death is unknown, one thing is for sure: Betty Wright's legend live on.

Maria Myraine