Drake's 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes' Debuts At No. 2 On The Billboard 200 Chart

A Country star edged out the OVO frontman.

(AllHipHop News) Drake found himself in a very unfamiliar position. Billboard revealed the Top 10 placements for its latest album chart, and Drizzy's Dark Lane Demo Tape is the runner-up this week.

Country singer Kenny Chesney's Here and Now landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 233,000 equivalent album units. Drake is one spot behind with 223,000 equivalent album units.

Dark Lane Demo Tape is Drake's 12th Top 10 release of his career. However, this is the first original, full-length project from the Toronto rapper/singer to not debut at #1 on the Billboard 200.

The 2009 mixtape, So Far Gone, was added to streaming services in 2019 and opened at #5 with 45,000 units. Last year also saw Care Package bring in 109,000 first-week units which were enough for the compilation of previously released loosies to take #1.

Drake did not classify Dark Lane Demo Tape as an official album. The commerical mixtape is a collection of tracks that were already released or leaked on the internet mixed with a few new songs.

All five of Drake's studio LPs launched at the top of the Billboard 200. He also earned Number Ones with the If You're Reading This It's Too Late mixtape and More Life "playlist" as well as the What A Time To Be Alive collaborative mixtape with Future.