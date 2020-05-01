AllHipHop
Drake's 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes' Showcases Rappers From Atlanta & New York City

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The OVO Sound commander is back with a new body of work. 🦉🎵

(AllHipHop News) Whether it's referred to as wave riding or keeping his ear to the streets, Canadian king Aubrey Drake Graham his partially built his career on adopting musical styles from other regions and countries. He often invites the acts associated with a particular sound to take part in the creation of his own music.

On his latest commerical mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, the self-proclaimed 6 God pulled in talents mostly from Atlanta and New York City. Drake's longtime collaborator Future shows up on two records. The ATL mainstay is on "Desires" and "D4L Freestyle" along with fellow Atlanta native Young Thug.

"D4L Freestyle" pays homage to the Atlanta-based rap group Down For Life which was made up of Fabo, Mook-B, Stoney, and the late Shawty Lo. The song even interpolates D4L's famous “what’s hannenin?” ad-lib. Dark Lane also hosts the highly-anticipated track "Pain 1993" featuring Atlanta's baby-voiced sensation Playboi Carti.

The JB Made It-produced "Demons" has a heavy UK Drill/Brooklyn Drill influence. Drake recruited “Wooo Walk” rapper Sosa Geek and "Big Drip" rapper Fivio Foreign for track 13 off Dark Lane Demo Tapes. Both Sosa and Fivio are rising artists that represent NYC.

Additionally, Drizzy reconnects with Virginia-raised superstar Chris Brown on "Not You Too." The two former rivals previously joined forces for the 2019 smash "No Guidance." Plus, Dark Lane's "Chicago Freestyle" has a chorus performed by R&B singer Giveon of California. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
