Drake's New Home Takes Luxury To Another Level

Drake has shown you glimpses of his new home on social media, but recently released pictures reveal that those shots don't do the mansion justice. His home is gluttonously lush.

(AllHipHop News) They don’t call him Champagne Papi for nothing.

Rooted in his ability to humbly stunt, the Canadian rapper Drake is what you call “flossy.”

And his Park Lane Circle home, situated in one of Toronto’s most exclusive communities, is nothing but evidence of how blessed he is.

After purchasing the plot in 2015 for chump change totaling almost $7 million, he tore everything down to create a mansion comparable to something you might imagine Michael Jackson owning: gluttonously lush.

According to Architectural Digest, the magazine that he has given the exclusive rights to premier his home (which he calls The Embassy) to the world, materials included throughout the mansion are real bronze (not the brass you see might see at Rent-A-Center), real black granite, Macassar ebony and brown agate.

SON, WHAT IS AGATE?

"It's overwhelming high luxury," Drake told Architectural Digest. "That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings. I wanted to make sure people can see the work I've put in over the years reflected from every vantage point."

Drake’s home is a 50,000-square-foot property. Some of the most stunning aspects of the mansion are his 3,200-square-foot master bedroom complete with a one-ton bed and two-story closet, a 4,000 pound tub made out of one single slab of black marble, and an NBA replicated basketball court (featuring his brand's owl logo in the center circle).

As one walks through his hallway, you see that he has decorated it with all kinds of sports star jerseys and some of his GRAMMYS.

He also has a full studio to make more hits… so he can make more money... to get more precious stones and gems to adorn his crib with.

Drake has surely come a long way since he was the regular kid, Jimmy, in the wheelchair on Degrassi.