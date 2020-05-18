Drake's Scores Most-Streamed Album For A Second Week With 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes'

Drizzy continues to be a powerhouse without selling physical copies.

(AllHipHop News) Drake's latest project, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, has yet to make it to the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. However, the Toronto representative has been racking up a lot of plays on streaming services.

Dark Lane Demo Tapes collected 105.5 million streams in its second week of release. According to Chart Data, Drake managed to secure the top-streamed album in America for two consecutive weeks. Dark Lane brought in 269.1 million first-week streams.

After debuting at #2 last week, Dark Lane Demo Tapes fell to #3 on the latest Billboard 200. It slipped behind Nav's Good Intentions (#1) and Kehlani's It Was Good Until It Wasn't (#2).

Drake is achieving this current chart success with his new commerical mixtape without offering album bundles or non-digital physical copies. Of the 79,000 second-week units for Dark Lane Demo Tapes, 77,000 units were from streaming activity.