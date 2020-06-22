Drake Sinks Epic Corn Hole Shot From Balcony

AllHipHop
It looks like Drake has mastered the game of cornhole.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Drake impressed friends and family with his cornhole skills by sinking a trick shot on his lawn from his bedroom window.

The "Hotline Bling" hitmaker was practicing long-distance shots at sunset when one, from a second-story balcony, landed perfectly and slid into a hole from about 50 feet.

The shot was caught on camera at Drake's mansion in Toronto, Canada, and went viral on Friday.

"Highlight of summer 2020 so far," Drake captioned the footage on Instagram.

