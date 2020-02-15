AllHipHop
Drake Sued For Stiffing Tour Stage Designer

Fatima Barrie
by

Drake is being sued for over $100k for reportedly not paying the designer of his 2018 "Aubrey & The Three Amigos" Tour.

(AllHipHop News) Drake is being sued by the set designer of his 2018 "Aubrey & The Three Amigos" tour.

According to a report by The Blast, the rapper is being sued for $108,000 for reportedly never paying the designer for the work.

Reps for firm Sila Sveta claims the company was hired to create visual elements for the stage via large screens, behind rapper as he performed.

The set design, which took three months to build, included a life-sized scorpion, a floating Ferrari, and colorful palm trees.

It also featured an iPhone X home screen, a holographic projection of Drake, a basketball court, a lava display.

The company claims “they delayed the dates of the tour (requiring Sila Sveta staff to work of additional days)" and "radically changed the configuration, size, and shape of the screens on which the video content was to be played four times.”

The tour faced production issues which led to the tour being delayed twice and several tour dates being canceled.

After completing the work, the company says Drake’s team refused to pay the owed amount. Drake and his team have yet to respond to the Los Angeles County Court lawsuit.

